White Hyundai found in Oregon is not related to murders of University of Idaho students

A white Hyundai Elantra found abandoned in Oregon is not connected to the mysterious murders of four University of Idaho students, police announced.

Authorities in Moscow called on the public to help locate a white Hyundai Elantra 2011-2013 model in the days after Ethan Chapin, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves were discovered dead inside a residence not far from campus.

A similar vehicle was captured on security footage the same night the students were stabbed on Nov. 13, and authorities believe the occupant or occupants could have provide critical insight into the gruesome slayings.

Earlier this week, police in Eugene, Ore. alerted authorities in Moscow about an abandoned car matching the description of the vehicle they’d been seeking. Images of the vehicle quickly started appearing online, showing a banged-up bumper in the front. Eugene police confirmed they were working to impound the vehicle and forward their findings to investigators in Moscow.

On Tuesday night, Moscow Police Chief James Fry confirmed investigators “are aware of a Hyundai Elantra located in Eugene, Oregon and have spoken with the owner.”

Fry said the vehicle is registered outside of Colorado “and the female owner is not believed to have any relation to any property in Moscow, Idaho or the ongoing murder investigations.” He also asked the public stop attempting to contact the car owner.

“I know there’s been some questions about the leadership in this investigation,” Fry continued.

“What I want people to know is this is a Moscow Police Department investigation. We’re gonna continue to work this case, we’re gonna continue to work it to the completion.”