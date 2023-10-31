White Island: Company found guilty over NZ volcano disaster

A company in New Zealand has been found guilty of not "minimising risk" to 22 people who died in the 2019 White Island volcano disaster.

Whakaari Management, which licenses tours to White Island, will be sentenced in February.

It faces up to NZ$1.5m ($928,000; £724,000) in fines.

The company is the last of 13 parties charged over the disaster to be sentenced.

Six others had pleaded guilty while six more had their charges dismissed.

The case was the largest action of its kind brought by New Zealand's regulator Worksafe NZ.

Judge Evangelos Thomas ruled that Whakaari Management "managed and controlled" the active volcano.

The judge also dismissed a second charge against the company relating to the safety of its own workers.

James, Andrew and Peter Buttle, who own the company, inherited the volcano and licenced other businesses to run tours.