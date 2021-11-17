White Knoll student faces knife-carrying charge after police say she passed out at school

A student is facing charges after a knife reportedly was found in her backpack after police say she passed out at White Knoll High School.

The unidentified 15-year-old girl is charged with carrying a weapon at school.

A Lexington County sheriff’s deputy was called because the girl collapsed on Nov. 8. The deputy found the girl on the ground at White Knoll, going “in and out of consciousness,” according to the incident report. During a search of the girl’s backpack, a staff member found a small knife.

A friend told the deputy the girl drank four shots of vodka before she attended school that day, according to the incident report.

The girl was transported to Lexington Medical Center for treatment.

A Lexington 1 spokesperson described the knife as a combination tool implement that included a two-inch blade. Two vaporizers were also found in the student’s possession, officials said.

The student will likely face expulsion proceedings because of the incident, the spokesperson said.