White-Knuckled Bond Investors Confident Only in More Havoc

Michael MacKenzie and Liz Capo McCormick
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Nearly a month after US government bond yields began a retreat from multiyear highs, fueled by creeping doubt the economy can stomach the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflationary medicine, the only certainty many investors are willing to commit to is that trading the market will remain perilous.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Treasury yields remain well off their mid-June peaks despite having ended the week higher, spurred Friday by resilient jobs data. But they’ve logged many of their biggest intraday swings of the year in the interim, and gauges of bond-market volatility have continued to climb. And next week brings the Consumer Price Index, the main US inflation gauge. Hotter-than-expected CPI data paved the way for last month’s yield peaks, which priced in the Fed’s subsequent shift to bigger rate increases.

For the bond market, the question is whether the June inflation gauges -- expected to show an overall increase of 8.8% from a year earlier, a new four-decade high -- alters expectations for what the Fed will do next. Friday’s jobs data helped solidify the consensus for another three-quarter-point rate increase on July 27, and lifted the expected peak in the policy rate back to around 3.60%, in March 2023. Swap contracts referencing Fed meetings dates continue to price in an end-2023 rate closer to 3%, though, predicting rate cuts will be needed by that point.

“It’s just getting more and more difficult for anyone to see the outcome for all this,” in regard to where Fed policy finally ends, said Peter Yi, director of short-duration fixed income and head of credit research at Northern Trust Asset Management. “There’s such a dispersion in terms of where the market sees things. It just seems like volatility has gone straight up.”

That’s only a slight overstatement. A broad gauge of Treasury market volatility, the ICE BofA MOVE index, is just shy of its March 2020 peak. Shorter-term measures based on options on interest-rate swaps have already exceeded those levels and are back to 2008 financial crisis levels.

Underlying the gauges are big intraday yield moves occurring with alarming frequency. Over the past month, the 10-year Treasury note’s daily yield range has exceeded 15 basis points 10 times, three of those in July.

The two-year note’s yield, more directly influenced by changes in Fed expectations, has had daily moves exceeding 20 basis points eight times, including on Wednesday. It climbed from near 2.75%, the lowest level in more than a month, to 3% after stronger-than-expected economic data and minutes of the Fed’s June meeting, which said policy could become “even more restrictive” in time.

The volatility trend has surprised investors, many of whom believed it would ebb as rates did because they’d be closer to the zero bound, Barclays Plc strategist Amrut Nashikkar said this week. That mathematical fact has been overshadowed by a range of potential outcomes that has widened since the Fed sharpened its rhetoric on inflation, he said.

“Central banks are clearly on a mission to restore price stability, regardless of any short-term costs for financial markets and the real economy,” Dario Perkins, global macro strategist at TS Lombard, wrote in research. “This is a new monetary regime for investors, because it means we have moved from a policy of ‘whatever it takes’ to one of ‘whatever it breaks.’”

The prospect of an economic recession was highlighted this week by the re-inversion of a key segment of the Treasury yield curve. Two-year yields rose more than 10-year yields and wound up higher, a rare occurrence that amounts to an expectation that the shorter-maturity rates will be lower in the future. It’s consistent with market-implied inflation expectations, which this week declined to the lowest levels of the year for the five- and 10-year time frames.

While the slope of the curve may steepen next week as longer-term yields face upward pressure from a series of Treasury auctions including 10-year notes and 30-year bonds, short-term yields offer relative safety in the meantime.

“The goal is to be aware of macro sensitivities to the broader economy and at the same time not be so dependent on the destination of the Federal Reserve,” said Jerome Schneider, head of short-term portfolio management and funding at Pacific Investment Management Co. “You don’t necessarily need to take a lot of interest-rate risk to get healthy compensation over the next year.”

What to Watch

  • Economic calendar:

    • July 12: NFIB small business optimism

    • July 13: MBA mortgage applications, CPI, Fed Beige book

    • July 14: PPI, weekly jobless claims

    • July 15: Empire manufacturing, retail sales, import prices, industrial production and capacity utilization, business inventories; U. of Michigan sentiment and inflation expectations

  • Fed calendar:

    • July 11: New York Fed President John Williams

    • July 12: Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin

    • July 14: Fed Governor Christopher Waller

    • July 15: Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic

  • Auction calendar:

    • July 11: 13- and 26-week bills, 3-year notes

    • July 12: 52-week bills, 10-year notes

    • July 13: 30-year bonds

    • July 14: 4- and 8-week bills

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street Banks to Report Results in Harbinger of Bond Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Earnings season is gearing up again, and that usually means debt issuance from the largest US banks is coming.Most Read from BloombergWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationElon’s OutMusk Backs Out of $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Bot AccountsPutin Is Set to Halt Gas and Germany Fears It’s Not Coming BackJPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley are set to report second quarter earnings on Thursday, followed by

  • Earnings Season Won’t Make or Break the Stock Market

    Earnings estimates are high and will have to be cut if companies report weaker results, a big concern for investors in the coming week. If a recession hits, that will have a lot more to say about how stocks fare than earnings.

  • Roku stock projected to climb 53% annually, Mastercard pauses LIV player activations

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out several of today's trending stocks, including Clovis Oncology's shares surging after the company's stock split was voted down.

  • NHTSA to investigate Florida Tesla crash that killed 2

    The U.S. government's auto safety watchdog is sending investigators to another Tesla crash, this time one that killed two people along Interstate 75 in Florida. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed Friday that it sent a Special Crash Investigations team to probe the Wednesday crash into the back of a semi-trailer at a rest area near Gainesville. The agency would not say if the Tesla was operating on one of the company's partially automated driving systems.

  • Charting the Global Economy: US Jobs Signal Another Big Fed Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationElon’s OutMusk Backs Out of $44 Billion Twitter Deal Over Bot AccountsPutin Is Set to Halt Gas and Germany Fears It’s Not Coming BackSustained US job growth and an unemployment rate near a 50-year low bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve will proceed

  • Report: Mastercard pauses business relationships with LIV players Ian Poulter, Graeme McDowell

    Ian Poulter wore the Mastercard logo Friday at the Scottish Open, but Sports Business Journal reports that deal is off for now.

  • General Zaluzhny proves best choice for Armed Forces, president and nation

    “A small mistake” – this is how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained his recent disagreement with the country’s army leadership. It’s the first disagreement to draw public attention since not even Feb. 24, when the Russian army invaded, but since July 27 of last year, when Valeriy Zaluzhny, now a general, was appointed a commander of Ukrainian Armed Forces.

  • Herschel Walker's Campaign Aides Say He's a 'Pathological Liar' Who Denied Being a Dad to Multiple Children

    "He's lied so much that we don't know what's true," a source told The Daily Beast, while three people interviewed for the Beast's article independently called Walker a "pathological liar"

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Warren Buffett Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    When Buffett backs growth stocks, it's worth paying attention. Especially when they're on sale.

  • This Stock Could Help Turn Your Portfolio Into a Passive Income Machine

    Earning passive income can be a great way to generate wealth over time. Investors looking to boost their passive income can supercharge that task with Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) stock. Indeed, Domino's Pizza has increased its dividend payment from $0.80 in 2013 to $3.76 in 2021.

  • Oppenheimer’s Bull Case Sees S&P 500 Rebounding to 4,800 — Here Are 2 of the Firm’s Top Picks

    Warren Buffett famously said one should be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are fearful. Right now, there is a lot of fear around stocks, with an 18% year-to-date loss on the S&P 500 index – and that’s after gaining 3% in recent trading sessions. Does that mean it’s time to get greedy? Perhaps a hint is coming in from Oppenheimer. The firm is less pessimistic than most, and in recent note, chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus lays out a bull case for gains on a mid-

  • General Dynamics (GD) Wins $280M Deal for Abrams Vehicles

    General Dynamics (GD) is going to procure trophy kits for the M1A2 SEPv2 and M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams Family of Vehicles.

  • Inherited Money? Here's What Dave Ramsey Thinks You Should Do With It

    In fact, as finance expert Dave Ramsey explains, around $68 trillion of assets are expected to pass onto the next generation within the coming 25 years. To help ensure that doesn't happen if you inherit something, the Ramsey Solutions blog offers some helpful advice on how best to use inherited funds. "When a loved one dies, you’re not thinking clearly enough to make major financial decisions," the Ramsey Solutions blog reads.

  • Wells Fargo sees a recession hitting the US in mid 2023 — here are 3 stocks the big bank likes for both cash return and inflation protection

    The S&P 500 has plunged over 20%. But a stock market downturn isn’t the only thing to worry about.

  • Warren Buffett: Why This Bear Market Could Be an Investor's Best Friend

    While that sounds like a bloodbath, billionaire investor Warren Buffett called it an "ideal period for investors." Buffett's perspective is more than positive spin -- it's an actionable lesson for investors in bear markets. The context of this comment was Buffett's 2009 letter to the shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate he runs.

  • Buffett Bought More of Occidental. Here’s What Happened With HP, Citi, and Coke When He Bet Big.

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett disclosed that he has increased his stake in Occidental Petroleum to 18.7%. Buffett’s legendary status as a stock picker is well-deserved, but his record shows some big losses as well as wins. Buffett increased his stake in HP ( HP Q) to 11% earlier this year.

  • Kohl's Stock Plunges 50% in 3 Months: Why I'm Buying

    Investors' hopes for a quick windfall from a buyout have been dashed, but Kohl's stock still has massive upside potential.

  • Mark Cuban Caught in Bankruptcy of Crypto Lender Voyager

    Successful entrepreneur and star of the Shark Tank tv show is a crypto investor but one of his bets just backfired.

  • Bitcoin Investors Are Pulling Out of Exchanges in Record Numbers. Should You?

    According to blockchain analytics company Glassnode, investors are moving Bitcoin (BTC) off crypto exchanges faster than ever. The company tweeted, "Despite weak price-action through June, #Bitcoin has been withdrawn from exchanges at the most aggressive rate in history." June's performance was one of the worst in Bitcoin's history, and a number of people decided to cut their losses and exit the market.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in July

    The best dividend stocks balance this reinvestment and shareholder payout, likely resulting in a lower dividend yield. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is the second-largest company by market cap in the U.S. market but has growth many others would be jealous of. Sporting just under a 1% dividend yield, Microsoft is familiar to many with its business product suite and personal computing products like Xbox and the Surface Book.