White Ky. middle school student allegedly choked Black student in bathroom; charges filed

Criminal charges have been filed after a white Casey County middle school student allegedly strangled and assaulted a Black student in a school bathroom while three other students watched, Liberty Police Chief Steven Garrett confirmed Tuesday.

The student has been charged with strangulation and assault in connection with the incident that allegedly occurred Friday and was videotaped, Garrett said.

Garrett said police were trying to determine if there were additional videos. He said other charges might be filed.

He confirmed a WKYT report that a racial slur can be heard on the video as a white student holds a Black student in a chokehold while three other students watch. The Black student appears to pass out, WKYT reported.

“It’s unclear who said the racial slur,” Garrett said. He said he did not immediately know the condition of the Black student as of Tuesday afternoon.

“I just want it to be known that this type of behavior is not going to tolerated. There’s been criminal charges filed,” said Garrett. “I want people to feel safe.”

Casey County Superintendent Barry Lee told the Herald-Leader Tuesday that “the behavior that occurred in the video will not be tolerated. The school administrators and the SRO (school resource officer) took immediate action but we must continue to be proactive in helping our students to understand that this is not acceptable behavior in our schools or in our communities.”

Lee also said that the video circulating on social media involved an incident at Casey County Middle School.

“The incident took place this past Friday, and the school administrators took immediate action with the support of a Liberty Police Department deputy who serves as the School Resource Officer,” Lee said.

“The school administrators and the SRO have been in communication with the parents throughout the investigation. No further information can be released due to all parties involved are juveniles, and the investigation is still ongoing,” Lee said.