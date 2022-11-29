White Lake woman charged after allegedly strangling, abusing family member

Nov. 28—WHITE LAKE, S.D. — A White Lake woman faces aggravated assault charges following an alleged attack on a 17-year-old family member.

Tara Erickson, 39, of White Lake, allegedly assaulted the juvenile during a dispute and was filmed during the attack by the victim.

According to court documents, authorities responded to a complaint on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at approximately 4:40 p.m. Responding officer Sheriff Roman Briggs was contacted by a person who claimed to have video evidence of a juvenile being assaulted by a family member.

Court documents note what seems to be an altercation between Erickson and the victim occurring during the video, with Erickson allegedly attempting to use force to remove the juvenile from her bedroom, using harsh language toward the juvenile, and striking her multiple times.

According to Briggs' notes, he was able to identify Erickson and the minor. He was also able to observe Erickson use her hands to intentionally apply pressure to the juvenile's mouth, thus hindering her breathing.

He noted in his observations that Erickson allegedly hit the juvenile in the face with her left hand, then continued to "smother" the victim's mouth with her hands.

"When Tara released (her), (the victim) stated she could not breathe," Briggs wrote.

Briggs also observed the juvenile inform Erickson multiple times throughout the video that she felt unsafe and expressed fear for her life due to Erickson's actions.

A warrant was served for Erickson's arrest on multiple counts, including charges for strangulation, a Class 3 felony, simple assault with intent to cause bodily injury, as well as charges for contributing to the neglect or abuse of a minor.

Erickson was released on a personal-recognizance bail and her initial court date has been set for Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Upon conviction, a Class 3 felony charge carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines. A Class 1 misdemeanor carries a penalty of up to one year imprisonment in a county jail, up to $2,000 in fines or both upon conviction.