'White Lives Matter' pamphlet spreads hate in Cheyenne community

Feb. 9—CHEYENNE — Around a month ago, a Cheyenne resident received a "White Lives Matter" pamphlet in the mail from an anonymous source. The document consists of racist and discriminatory language toward people of any descent other than European.

It was reported to the Laramie County Democrats, and they are currently investigating to what extent the propaganda is circulating in the community and across the state. Though they have only received one report thus far, Laramie County Democrats Communication Director Marcie Kindred said this is part of a larger growing trend of discrimination in the community.

In March 2022, Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins signed an anti-bias ordinance into law in response to a series of discriminatory acts against people of color in local businesses and schools. At the time, he described it as the most important ordinance he would sign during his time as mayor.

"There is no place in Cheyenne for ignorant misinformation like this," Collins said of the pamphlet. "Fortunately, I think the impact is going to be very small, if anything at all, because Cheyenne people, Wyoming people, they don't think like this."

The letter was addressed to "Wyoming Resident" and postmarked in Oakland, California. It quotes Charles Lindbergh and H.P. Lovecraft and refers to an "anti-white trend" that "will continue to increase unless White people come together to Defend and support their common interests."

It calls upon white people to "band together to preserve their European blood" and "guard against dilution by foreign races" because "harmonious coalescence is virtually impossible."

"America's founding population has gradually been overtaken by a wave of immigration from all around the world which share no connection with American heritage, culture and history," the mailing said.

The pamphlet fails to note, however, that people of European descent had no connection of heritage, culture or history to the land where the United States is before European colonization and the displacement and murder of Indigenous peoples.

A note on the back states that the leaflet was distributed randomly and without any malicious intent.

Under Cheyenne's anti-bias ordinance, it is unlawful and an offense to maliciously and with the specific intent to intimidate or harass another person because of that person's race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, disability or political affiliation to commit any of the following acts:

1. Assault, batter, assault and batter of another person;

2. Damage, destroy, vandalize, deface, trespass upon, or steal any real or personal property of another person; or

3. Threaten, by word or act, to do any act prohibited by subparagraph 1. or 2. of this subsection if there is reasonable cause to believe that such act will occur.

The ordinance also deems it unlawful to "...maliciously and with specific intent to incite — violence ... directed against another person because of that person's race, ... publish, or distribute, or cause or allow to be broadcast, published, or distributed, any message or material."

Violation of the ordinance will result in a misdemeanor.

The Laramie County Democrats asked in a press release if this pamphlet would be in violation of the 2022 law.

Collins, though he admitted he is no legal expert, said he believes something like this is ignorant, but would not fall under the anti-bias ordinance.

"The bias requires not only the ignorance, but also an action," he said. "You'd have to physically do something, or there has to be a call for action."

"It's very disappointing to see that this attitude or this ignorance is out there in our world today," Collins said. "It's just a sad statement."

Kindred said there has been an increase in racist propaganda in public places around town, such as stickers downtown, and called on the community to step up and be more vigilant in fostering a welcoming environment.

The Laramie County Democrats called on the Laramie County Republican Party, which they said has remained silent on the issue, to join in an effort to rid the community of discriminatory acts. Laramie County Republican Party officials did not respond to requests for comment by the WTE before publication.

"An ordinance doesn't have much teeth or ability to reinforce," Kindred said. "It's just calling on our community to be aware of these issues and to stand up to hate when we see it. And we feel this is our obligation. And we're just trying to fulfill that obligation and responsibility to our community."

Noah Zahn is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's local government/business reporter. He can be reached at 307-633-3128 or nzahn@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on X @NoahZahnn.