‘White Lives Matter’ rallies turn out to be a fail due to dismal attendance

Rallies in Huntington Beach, Calif., New York City and other cities were met with counterdemonstrations by local Black Lives Matter chapters and antifascist protesters

Planned “White Lives Matter” rallies in major cities throughout the country on Sunday turned out to be a flop as hardly anyone showed up to the events. Instead, anti-racist and anti-fascist counterprotesters emerged in significant numbers, essentially drowning out the few protesters who appeared.

In the shoreside California city of Huntington Beach, for example, hundreds of counterprotesters, media and bystanders appeared shouting “Black lives matter” and “unity and community,” NBC reports.

15 minutes until the White Lives Matter protest supposedly shows up at Huntington Beach. Counter protestors have assembled in front of the pier. pic.twitter.com/wspTBtJcdo — Gabriel Fuente (@gabefuente) April 11, 2021

Organized by the Loyal White Knights, the initial “White Lives Matter” event was scheduled for 1 p.m. California time, but it also attracted the attention of local groups like Black Lives Matter Huntington Beach, who planned the counterdemonstration hours earlier at Pier Plaza, reports the Los Angeles Times.

“I made a call-out to everybody and anybody around the city that cares at all — and there are a lot of people that care,” Black Lives Matter Huntington Beach founder Tory Johnson told the Times before Sunday’s event. “We need to show that Huntington Beach will no longer tolerate racism in any way, shape or form. This will not be a reflection of our city.”

Similar counterprotests occurred in other cities to denounce the pro-Nazi protests, including Raleigh, North Carolina, Philadelphia and New York City. In NYC, one line “White lives matter” protester appeared outside Trump Tower. Similarly, in Albuquerque, Mexico police had to form a circle around a single protester who was outnumbered by counterprotesters.

Story continues

One single person arrived at Trump Tower for a “White Lives Matter” march and rally on April 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

READ MORE: ‘White Lies Matter’ group threatens to turn stolen Confederate statue into toilet if demands not met

As NBC News notes, the lack of attendees at the “White Lives Matter” demonstrations is likely connected to the negative attention white supremacist groups and far-right extremists have received from the FBI and the media after hundreds were arrested and/or investigated in connection to the Capitol attack on Jan. 6.

In Huntington Beach, about 40 miles south of Los Angeles, and nearby areas of Newport Beach and Long Beach, there was reportedly an inpouring of fliers with Ku Klux Klan propaganda over the past few weeks that have been anonymously delivered to homes, according to the LA Times.

READ MORE: ‘We’ve seen this movie before’ — SNL hits on Black, white outlook on Derek Chauvin trial

A staunchly Republican city, Huntington Beach harbors a past of violently-charged racial episodes, such as periods in the 1980s and 1990s when racist skinheads prowled the area attacking minorities.

Protesters gather in a demonstration against Gov. Gavin Newsom on May 01, 2020 in Huntington Beach, California. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

“These groups will continue to come back unless the larger community stands against them,” Mary Adams Urashima, a Huntington Beach resident and historian, told the paper. “That has always been the case, historically, wherever the Klan or white supremacy shows up.”

Last year, the very pier to potentially host Sunday’s rally served as a platform for supporters of former President Donald Trump.

“We can’t stop people from coming to the pier, and we’re not going to be able to stop people from hiding behind the 1st Amendment to spew hateful rhetoric that’s really divisive in our community,” Mayor Kim Carr said, “but what we can do is counter it with these types of events.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post ‘White Lives Matter’ rallies turn out to be a fail due to dismal attendance appeared first on TheGrio.