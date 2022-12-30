'The White Lotus' star Alexandra Daddario bares all in sizzling snap: ‘Take a vacation from your problems’

"The White Lotus" star Alexandra Daddario is leaving little to the imagination.

The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram Thursday to share a risqué photo of herself wearing absolutely nothing.

Daddario showed off her fit physique as the sexy snap displayed her bare back to the camera with a thumb covering the lower half of her body.

‘WHITE LOTUS’ STAR ALEXANDRA DADDARIO’S HOME TARGETED BY COLORADO MAN WITH GUN, LEADS TO ARREST

A beautiful outdoor scene is pictured in the background with mountainous nature views, as the star steps into an infinity pool.

"Take a vacation from your problems, Bob," her social media caption read.

Alexandra Daddario took to Instagram Thursday to share a risqué photo of herself wearing absolutely nothing.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

In the second photo, the "Baywatch" actress took a dip in the pool and made a splash, keeping her bare back to the camera.

The "Baywatch" actress took a dip in the pool and made a splash, with her bare back to the camera.

The "Percy Jackson" star portrayed Rachel Patton in "The White Lotus" season one – a newlywed who isn’t thrilled in her marriage. The show partially followed the story of her and her overzealous husband checking into a resort for their honeymoon.

'WHITE LOTUS' STAR JENNIFER COOLIDGE ALMOST TURNED DOWN ROLE BECAUSE OF WEIGHT GAIN

Alexandra Daddario is part of the Emmy nominated show "The White Lotus."

Daddario did not appear in season two of the Emmy-nominated HBO series, but she has been keeping busy. She's landed a role in AMC’s upcoming series "Mayfair Witches."

During an interview with Women’s Health in September, the actress got candid about her career.

After starring in the popular soap opera "All My Children" for one year, Daddario was fired at the age of 16.

"I wasn’t a very good actress," Alexandra confessed to the media outlet at the time.

"I could memorize my lines, but finding my camera, finding my light, even learning how to walk naturally . . . it took a lot of practice. I knew something was wrong, but I knew I could fix it. I knew that I loved what I did and that I could be better."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Since then, she's taken matters into her own hands and enrolled in acting classes to perfect her craft.

Story continues

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Daddario rose to fame after starring in "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" and went on to star in HBO’s "True Detective" and the "Baywatch" movie.

She further explained that she had received a call from "The White Lotus" creator Mike White to be a part of the limited series and received her first Emmy nomination after the first season.