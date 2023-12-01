'White lung syndrome' outbreak, Wisconsin doctor explains risk

MILWAUKEE - An outbreak of pediatric pneumonia – sometimes known as "white lung syndrome" – is sweeping across Ohio, causing concern that Wisconsin cases could arise.

"We understand where everyone is coming from. We’re all tired of this," said Dr. Jim Conway, a UW Health pediatric physician.

Conway said white lung syndrome is a respiratory illness with symptoms ranging from fever and cough to shortness of breath. It mostly affects children, but he said that does not mean high-risk groups are in the clear.

"This – COVID, flu, RSV – by themselves, they can certainly trash a lung and do some damage, especially in high-risk populations," said Conway. "Cold and flu season is respiratory illness season."

The doctor said this is not necessarily anything new.

The Ohio outbreak also doesn’t show a direct link to similar cases in China and Europe. Instead, Conway said it’s just a spike in the number of pneumonia cases during this time of the year.

"We don’t have any particular clusters or outbreaks or anything like that, but this is something that happens every year," Conway said.

So, does that warrant a reason to worry? Conway said the answer is "yes and no." More so, it's a warning for people to remain cautious and understand it may just be a new way of life.

"Adapt a lifestyle of just being cautious during cold and flu season, by making sure you’re up to date with your vaccines," Conway said.