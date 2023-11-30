White Male Student Who Allegedly Broke Black Girl’s Nose In Kansas School Faces Felony, Escapes Hate Crime Charge After Massive Walkout

A 15-year-old male student from Shawnee Mission East High School in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, has been charged with felony aggravated battery in a Johnson County District Court for allegedly breaking his classmate’s nose in a hallway fight.

The two sophomores had a heated exchange, captured on video, ending with the male student rushing down the hall, screaming, “What, [N-word], what?” and violently pushing the Black girl, who responded with a right hook to his face.

A screenshot of a video of a fight at Shawnee Mission East High School in Prairie Village, Kansas. (Photos: Twitter/Kansas City Defender)

The community in Prairie Village and Shawnee Mission, Kansas, believes that racism was at the center of the altercation, particularly since right before the fight, the Black girl was involved in another exchange with two white girls.

School Hate Crime: Racist Kid Yells “N Word” While Attacking Black Girl, Breaks Her Nose And Hospitalizes Her. Black Girl Gets Suspended for 5 Days pic.twitter.com/GAyWwGRWN0 — The Kansas City Defender (@KCDefender) November 28, 2023

The assault led to local protests, and students organized a school walkout in response to the incident. Students said they did not feel safe at the school and asserted that school administrators had not previously taken their concerns regarding racism on campus seriously.

“That young lady was the victim of a hate crime, and it should be treated as such,” said Anisha Jackson, a parent of a now-graduated Shawnee Mission student, told the Kansas City Star. “She was protecting herself essentially, from videos I saw, as she was being assaulted. I’m not sure why she got suspended.” The mom also has been asking for officials to address the racism issue at the school.

On Wednesday, Nov. 28, an emergency review hearing was called regarding the now-viral fight, and the male student was mandated to be held in custody. He will face charges as a minor.

The teen, whose name is being withheld because of his age, has been in trouble before. He is currently facing charges, including aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and battery, in a separate June case, according to court records.

The female student also faced a penalty for her part in the fight. Her parents say she was suspended for five days.

The district has declined to provide details about its response to the incident or any punishment measures implemented.

“While we cannot share specific information about the incident or the District’s response, the District wants to reassure the community it takes proactive measures to create a safe educational environment where every student feels a sense of belonging,” District spokesman David Smith said.

The Black Student Solidarity Network, a youth-led organization formed in 2022 amidst a surge of racial violence in Kansas and Missouri, has urged the district to expel the white student and issue a formal and public apology to the girl for suspending her.

“Black students must have the right to defend themselves without fear of unjust punishment,” the group said in a social media post.