White man who was filmed pushing Black neighbor during racist rant arrested
A white man who was seen in video footage pushing a Black neighbor with his chest and using racist slurs to address the neighbor and others on Friday has been arrested.
A white man who was seen in video footage pushing a Black neighbor with his chest and using racist slurs to address the neighbor and others on Friday has been arrested.
Protesters gathered outside the home of a man in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, on July 5, after he was charged with the “harassment” and “biased intimidation” of his neighbor.Police said a woman reported being continually harassed by her neighbor, Edward Cagney Mathews, on Friday. Police said an investigation was conducted after a video showing Mathews “shouting offensive and racial slurs at his neighbors” circulated on social media.Mathews, 45, was then charged with harassment and biased intimidation, according to police. Local media citing police said Mathews was taken back into custody on Tuesday and could face additional charges.Footage streamed live by Jenay Gamble shows a large crowd gathered outside the Mathews’ house, chanting “black lives matter”. Credit: Jenay Gamble via Storyful
Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization with close ties to former President Donald Trump, is at the center of an alleged tax fraud scheme that spans over a decade, according to an indictment unsealed last week in New York.
A Patriot Front march in Philly didn't go the way the group hoped when they had to flee angry counter-protesters.
Members of Patriot Front who were marching outside City Hall "literally ran away from the people of Philadelphia," a police officer said.
The trouble with recalls is that they are driven by spite. Unfortunately, California voters don't have meaningful alternatives given the GOP dumpster fire.
A French treasure hunter has sued the estate of a Santa Fe, N.M., antiquities dealer who sparked a years-long search across the American West by hiding a chest filled with gold, coins and other valuables.
Efforts to recall school board members are surging around the U.S. — and especially in California — amid Republican efforts to quash teaching about institutional racism.Why it matters: Coordinated efforts by conservative groups are shaping public education, fueled by controversies over race as as well as backlash to COVID-19 closures.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Just halfway through 2021, at least 51 local re
“We will fight them and we will push them back,” a senior Afghan commander told NBC News about the Taliban's gains.
A white man who is seen in video footage pushing a Black neighbor with his chest and using racist slurs to address the neighbor and others on Friday has been arrested. Edward C. Mathews, 45, was arrested on Monday evening after protesters gathered outside of his Mount Laurel home for multiple hours. In the footage showing the confrontation on Friday, Mathews gives his address several times before finally walking away saying, “Come (expletive) see me.”
(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose to the highest level in more than six years in New York as the failure of OPEC+ to ratify a production increase spurred concerns of an acute supply shortfall.With the collapse of talks on Monday, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies won’t boost output in August, unless an agreement can be salvaged. That will deprive the global economy of vital extra supplies as demand recovers rapidly from the coronavirus pandemic.West Texas Intermediate crude
Tour de France riders are some of the fittest athletes in the world. During this year’s edition of the iconic three-week race the cyclists will ride 3,417km, execute over half a million pedal revolutions, and torch up to 9,000 calories per day. As a result of their intensive training regimes, elite cyclists typically have just 5-15 per cent body fat – much lower than the average of 18-24 per cent for men and 25-31 per cent for women. To get in shape Geraint Thomas and his teammates at Ineos Gren
Kushner persuaded Trump not to grant himself a federal pardon out of fear it would make states go after him more, Michael Wolff's new book says.
Ethiopia has started the second phase of filling a controversial mega-dam's reservoir on the upper Blue Nile, Egypt said, raising tensions ahead of an upcoming UN Security Council meeting on the issue.
While the headline June job creation figure beat forecasts, unemployment ticked higher and workforce participation didn't budge - suggesting positive progress, but space for the Federal Reserve to wait before tapering asset buying or hiking rates. "Friday's NFP jobs report gave something for everyone in terms of an above-consensus NFP gain, but also an above-consensus unemployment rate," strategists at ING said in a note to clients.
The Oklahoma Sooners land another big play threat to the 2022 recruiting class with the commitment of Sequin’s Xavion Brice.
A Minnesota United player allegedly directed a racist phrase at Timbers' Diego Chara last month.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have tied the knot after dating for more than five years. The pair filed for a marriage license in Oklahoma on July 1, nine months after announcing their engagement. The singers were first confirmed to be dating in November 2015 after meeting on set of 'The Voice.' Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale and they split after 13 years in 2015. The couple has three children together. Shelton was previously married to his first wife, Kaynette Williams, from 2003-2006. He later married fellow country star Miranda Lambert in 2011. Shelton and Lambert went their separate ways in 2015 after being married for four years.
"Cash is king," goes the old adage. Being ready to pay cash can not only give you an edge with motivated sellers eager to close the deal, but it can also help you with sellers in real-estate markets where inventory is tight and bidders may be competing for the property. The mortgage process can be time-consuming, and there’s always the possibility that an applicant will be turned down, the deal will fall through, and the seller will have to start all over again, notes Mari Adam, a certified financial planner in Boca Raton, Florida.
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died Sunday night of chest trauma -- not a head injury from a fall -- caused by a fireworks mortar blast. The Oakland County Medical Examiner's office reported preliminary results Monday after an autopsy. Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and among those trying to exit the tub to get out of the way, police Lt. Jason Meier said.
The man had to be treated for minor injuries after the nightmarish incident