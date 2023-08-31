White man who shot Black teenager who came to wrong house will stand trial, judge orders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A judge on Thursday ordered a white man to stand trial and face charges that he shot a Black teenager who rang his doorbell after coming to the wrong address.

Andrew Lester, the 84-year-old charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the April 13 shooting in Kansas City, had his arraignment set for Sept. 20.

Following the ruling by Clay County Judge Louis Angles, prosecutor Zachary Thompson declined to answer reporters' questions about trial strategy.

"In Clay County, justice happens inside the courtroom," he said.

The victim, Ralph Yarl, testified Thursday at the preliminary hearing that led to the judge sending the case forward to trial.

Yarl recalled ringing the doorbell without any response for an extended amount of time.

Lester eventually came to the door, showing a gun and said, "Don't come here ever again." Yarl testified.

Yarl testified that at that moment, he took his hand off the door before he was shot in the head. He fell to the ground and was shot again, this time in the arm, Yarl said.

“It’s important for the judge, when they’re making a determination on probable cause to hear the evidence, part of the evidence was Ralph’s testimony," Thompson said.

“Anytime someone has to talk about a traumatic experience, it's not easy. So we respect all those who undergo that decision and make that decision to testify."

After court, defense lawyer Steven Salmon refused to second-guess his client's actions that night.

"Once again, I think there's a judgment call. You're talking about an 84-year-old man who startled from sleep, and he just went to the door," he told reporters after court.

"I can't substitute my judgment for his. He's an 84-year-old man, and maybe his judgment is different than mine."

The shooting sparked another national conversation on use of force, by police and citizens, on Black Americans.

Several of the teen’s family members were in court to support Yarl, some wearing T-shirts that read, “ringing a doorbell is not a crime.”

Yarl was 16 when he went out to pick up his younger brothers from a friend's house.

His mom had asked him to go to an address in Kansas City’s Nashua neighborhood, a little more than 15 miles north of downtown. But the teen went to a similarly named "street" instead of the right address which was a “terrace," a short distance away.

Yarl’s aunt, Faith Spoonmore, praised the teen for answering questions so calmly under oath.

“He did amazing, he did so good,” she told reporters. “He did a lot better than I would have done because I was sitting back there throwing punches in the air and he was there so well composed, answering those questions like he should have. And he spoke his truth, so I’m very proud of Ralph.”

Lester, who lives alone, told police he had gone to bed before hearing his doorbell and believed Yarl was trying to break in.

The court also heard a 911 call from Lester in which he told a dispatcher that a Black man came to his door: “He was at my door trying to get in, and I shot him.”

Before Yarl took the stand, three neighbors testified they heard the shots and the teen banging on their doors, frantically asking for assistance.

Two of those neighbors testified they told Yarl to sit outside while they called for help. The prosecutor asked those neighbors, rhetorically, if they had thought about shooting Yarl and they said no.

Selina Guevara reported from Kansas City, Halle Lukasiewicz from Chicago and David K. Li from New York City.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com