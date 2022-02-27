White man uses racial slur before assaulting Black woman in Akron's Highland Square

A white man used racial and derogatory slurs before punching a young Black woman in the face as she walked with a friend in Akron’s Highland Square neighborhood after midnight Sunday.

Police responded to the incident that, according to statements from the victim and a video taken by her friend, began with a small brawl and ended in a large melee.

The Beacon Journal is not naming victims or suspects as the Akron Police Department has not officially charged or identified anyone involved in the late-night altercation. The Beacon Journal asked police about the video and the incident. Lt. Mike Miller said officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to the 800 block of West Market Street on a report of up to five people fighting. Miller said no arrests were made, no one requested medical service and “police assistance” was “declined.”

Miller did not say more about a possible investigation of the incident, which would be handled by the overnight shift commander.

The Black woman’s father called his daughter later Sunday morning. The video her friend posted on social media sites was already going viral.

In it, two men are leaning against the Highland Tavern as three other men scuffle. All are white. A man in a green button-up shirt and boots falls to the ground. He staggers to his feet and then walks over to the Black woman and her friend and says: “What’s up? (Racial slur) b****, shut your mouth.”

He then punches the Black woman in the mouth. The inside of her lip is noticeably split in a photo posted with the video.

She did not call police or stay at the scene, her father said, because “she was so shaken up, didn’t know what to do” and her head and face hurt. After the punch she described being pulled by the hair as observers who came to her defense squared off with her assailant and the men with him.

“When I saw the video, I said we need to go file a report,” said the father, who recorded his Sunday conversation with his daughter as a contemporaneous account of what happened.

She told her father that she and a friend left Annabell’s Bar and Lounge and headed northwest when they came upon the small group of men fighting outside the Highland Tavern.

“We were like, what is going on?” she told her father. “They're all screaming. He's screaming '(racial slur) this, (racial slur) that'. I'm the only Black person around. I don’t know who he was talking to, but he was calling white people (a racial slur).”

“We walked by, and me and (my friend) are just like ... ‘who talks like that?’” she recounted. “You can't say that. Like, that's not OK. You're in the most LGBTQ-friendly liberal neighborhood in Akron. And you're screaming all these racial slurs.”

That’s when she was struck in the mouth with a closed fist.

The father and daughter went together to the police station Sunday morning. They were given the name and number for the night-shift sergeant and told to come back Sunday after 10:30 p.m. when he would be on duty again, said the father.

They will return to give a full statement to police, he said Sunday afternoon.

The Beacon Journal could not verify claims made on social media about the background of the white man who threw the punch.

