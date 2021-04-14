White man in video pushing young Black man has been charged, Fort Jackson officials say

A white Fort Jackson soldier seen pushing and yelling at a young Black man in a northeast Columbia neighborhood in a video that’s drawn national attention has been criminally charged, according to base officials.

In a statement, Fort Jackson spokesperson L.A. Sully said that the Richland County sheriff’s Department have confirmed that the soldier has been charged. Sully did not elaborate on the charges.

The U.S. Department of Justice is also looking into the incident, Sully said.

“The leaders at Fort Jackson in no way condone the behavior depicted in the video posted recently,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle, Jr. “This action deeply impacts our community--the neighbors in the Summit, the city of Columbia, Richland & Lexington counties, and our Army family. I ask that our communities and leaders exercise a degree of patience, affording Sherriff Lott and law enforcement investigators to account for the full measure of events before, during, and after the incident that was recorded.”

