'White Mike' gets 13-year sentence for fentanyl distribution

Nov. 30—COLUMBUS — A Columbus resident with a lengthy criminal history who admitted to distributing nearly 500 grams of fentanyl and 265 grams of a fentanyl analogue — which amounts to approximately 380,000 doses — has been sentenced to federal prison.

Michael Schlarman, aka White Mike, 32, was sentenced to serve 156 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Clay Land after he previously pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. There is no parole in the federal system.

"Individuals caught distributing fentanyl into our communities will be held accountable for a crime which is profiting from the death of people, including many first-time users," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. "In 2021, overdose deaths from fentanyl hit an all-time high: A single dose can kill. Our office and our law enforcement partners are working to combat the spread of fentanyl — and save lives — in every community across the Middle District of Georgia."

"While in the midst of this country's opioid epidemic, deadly drugs like fentanyl continue to ravage many communities," Robert J. Murphy, the special agent in charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division, said. "Consequently, DEA and its law enforcement partners will relentlessly pursue drug dealers like Michael Schlarman who choose to 'push' poison in the community for consumption. This defendant will now spend time in federal prison."

According to court documents and other evidence, members of the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and FBI executed a search warrant at Schlarman's residence on Wagner Drive in Columbus on Jan. 26. Schlarman fled from the rear of the house but was later arrested with the help of DEA Air Support and escorted back to the house without incident.

Inside the defendant's residence, law enforcement found 496.4 grams of fentanyl and 265.5 grams of p-Fluorofentanyl (a fentanyl analogue), plus a Glock 9mm with an extended magazine and a Taurus 9mm with magazine and ammunition. In addition, agents found multiple jars of a cutting agent for drugs, digital scales, a 20-ton hydraulic press, a variety of drug paraphernalia and cash. Schlarman has a lengthy criminal history, including three prior burglary convictions in Muscogee County Superior Court.

The case was investigated by the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office, DEA, ATF and FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Williams prosecuted the case for the government.