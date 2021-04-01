White mobs rioted in Washington in 1848 to defend slaveholders' rights after 76 Black enslaved people staged an unsuccessful mass escape on a boat

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael David Cohen, Research Professor of Government, American University
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
<span class="caption">An abolitionist lithograph of the slave trade in Washington, D.C., with the U.S. Capitol in the background.</span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.loc.gov/pictures/resource/ds.13992/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Library of Congress">Library of Congress</a></span>
An abolitionist lithograph of the slave trade in Washington, D.C., with the U.S. Capitol in the background. Library of Congress

The summer of 2020 was not the first time America saw protests and violence over the treatment of African Americans.

4 paragraphs from an 1848 newspaper account of the capture of the Pearl.
4 paragraphs from an 1848 newspaper account of the capture of the Pearl.

Long before the demonstrations over Black Lives Matter, long before the marches of the civil rights era, strife over racism convulsed the nation’s capital. But those riots in Washington, D.C., were led by proslavery mobs.

In the spring of 1848, conspirators orchestrated one of the largest escapes from slavery in U.S. history. In doing so, they sparked a crisis that entangled advocates for slavery’s abolition, white supremacists, the press and even the president.

Daniel Bell, a free Black man in Washington, wanted to liberate his enslaved wife, children and grandchildren. Citing a promise of freedom from their onetime owner, he tried but failed to do so through the courts. So he started planning an escape. A lawyer he consulted knew of others eager to flee lives of bondage. He and Bell decided to help them all.

They approached Daniel Drayton. A sea captain, he had carried small groups of fugitives to freedom. For $100, he agreed to hire a ship for this larger scheme. Drayton, in turn, paid $100 to fellow captain Edward Sayres to charter his schooner, the Pearl.

On the night of April 15, the Pearl left Washington. Seventy-six Black men, women and children, having quietly left area farms, hid beneath the deck. Drayton and Sayres steered the ship down the Potomac River. They were bound for Philadelphia, where slavery was illegal.

The fugitives did not get far. Owners soon noticed their absence and formed a posse to find them. The posse, aboard a steamboat, overtook and commandeered the Pearl as it entered Chesapeake Bay on April 17. The next day, the fugitives and their white abettors were marched through Washington and thrown in the city jail.

Riots in the capital

Furious at the conspirators’ challenge to the social order, Washington’s white population wanted to punish someone. With Drayton and Sayres awaiting trial behind bars, white supremacists turned against the abolitionist press.

Opponents of slavery published several newspapers promoting their cause. In Washington, Gamaliel Bailey Jr. had founded the National Era in 1847. Bailey and his paper opposed escape attempts but supported ending the slave trade and eventually slavery itself.

The nights of April 18 and 19, thousands gathered outside the National Era’s offices. They gave speeches and spread a false rumor about journalists’ involvement in the Pearl escape. The protesters’ leaders reportedly included U.S. government clerks.

Soon the protesters turned violent. They threw rocks at the building the first night and intended to destroy it the second. Both nights, though, they dispersed when confronted by local police.

Gamaliel Bailey, whose newspaper offices in Washington, D.C., were attacked by proslavery mobs.
Gamaliel Bailey, whose newspaper offices in Washington, D.C., were attacked by proslavery mobs.

Presidential intervention

The crisis had begun with slavery. Of the more than 3 million Black Americans in 1848, nearly 90% were held in bondage. They lived and worked on Southern farms owned by the same white men who claimed them as property. Each year, thousands of them fled in search of freedom.

James K. Polk, the nation’s president, both defended slavery and enriched himself by it. He owned more than 50 workers on his Mississippi cotton plantation. While editing his letters, the final volume of them just published, I often read his complaints about escapes from there. Like other slave owners, he relied on relatives and paid agents to capture, return and physically punish the fugitives.

A portrait of President James K. Polk in fancy dress.
A portrait of President James K. Polk in fancy dress.

After the Pearl escape, Polk shared the rioters’ belief in white supremacy and their indignation at resistance to enslavement. He also shared their hostility toward abolitionists and pro-reform newspapers, blaming those in his diary for the whole incident: “The outrage committed by stealing or seducing the slaves … had produced the excitement & the threatened violence on the abolition press.”

Yet, by April 20, the president was worried about the violence in Washington. Federal employees’ involvement especially troubled him. He ordered them to “abstain from participation in all scenes of riot or violence” and threatened those who disobeyed with prosecution.

Polk also directed the U.S. deputy marshal, Thomas Woodward, to cooperate with local law enforcement in suppressing the riots. As Polk told an adviser, he intended to “exercise every constitutional power … with which the President was cloathe’d” to restore peace.

It worked. When the mob reassembled at the National Era the night of the 20th, it was successfully countered by city and federal officers. About 200 rioters moved on to Bailey’s home, threatening to tar and feather him. But he managed to talk them down, even earning applause for his speech from the formerly hostile crowd.

The violence was over.

A poster, issued after the Pearl&#39;s capture, warning citizens of Washington, D.C., not to riot.
A poster, issued after the Pearl's capture, warning citizens of Washington, D.C., not to riot.

Losers and winners

Captains Drayton and Sayres suffered for their efforts. Convicted of illegally transporting slaves, they remained incarcerated until President Millard Fillmore pardoned them in 1852.

Even worse off were the people they had helped escape. Abolitionists bought a very few their liberty, but nearly all returned to slavery. Many were sold farther south, more distant than ever from their dream of freedom.

The National Era, aside from broken windows, emerged unscathed. City and federal authorities, by ending the riots, had protected the press’s freedom to print unpopular views. The rioters, too, came out just fine. Not one was charged with a crime.

Polk, perhaps, benefited the most. He avoided major bloodshed on his watch and earned praise for cooperating with local police.

Yet he never questioned the rioters’ complaints or the racist society they defended.

[Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.]

This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Michael David Cohen, American University.

Read more:

The author and his current project, the Correspondence of Zachary Taylor and Millard Fillmore, receive funding from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission, the Summerlee Foundation, and the Watson-Brown Foundation. He previously received funding from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, Delaplaine Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Tennessee Historical Commission. He is a member of the Association for Documentary Editing, the American Historical Association, the Organization of American Historians, and the Southern Historical Association.

Recommended Stories

  • Nobody wants to pay for Biden’s build-everything plan

    Everybody loves infrastructure spending, as long as somebody else pays for it.

  • Migrants freed without court notice — sometimes no paperwork

    Overwhelmed and underprepared, U.S. authorities are releasing migrant families on the Mexican border without notices to appear in immigration court or sometimes without any paperwork at all — time-saving moves that have left some migrants confused. The rapid releases ease pressure on the Border Patrol and its badly overcrowded holding facilities but shifts work to Immigration and Customs and Enforcement, the agency that enforces immigration laws within the United States. The Border Patrol began the unusual practice last week in Texas' Rio Grande Valley, which has seen the biggest increase in the number of migrant families and unaccompanied minors crossing the border.

  • Matt Gaetz said he's talked to every conservative network about a post-Congress gig, but Fox News denied his claims, saying it had 'no interest in hiring him'

    No one with any level of authority has had conversations with Matt Gaetz for any of our platforms and we have no interest in hiring him," Fox said.

  • It sounds like the Supreme Court is about to bust the NCAA’s [b]racket | Opinion

    Critical words uttered by some U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday is being taken as a sign that the NCAA will have to eventually pay its athletes.

  • Democrats narrowly avoid the Iowa election challenge they reportedly dreaded

    Rita Hart, the Democratic candidate in the 2020 race to represent Iowa's 2nd Congressional district, announced Wednesday she was dropping her election challenge, meaning Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) will retain the seat after winning an incredibly tight contest by just six votes. Running to represent the people of #IA02 in the U.S. House of Representatives has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I could not have done it without all of you. Read my statement from today here: pic.twitter.com/ustS72pWsq — Rita Hart (@RitaHartIA) March 31, 2021 House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) already tweeted out a celebratory photo, but the GOP may not be the only happy party. There was reportedly quite a bit of concern about the challenge on the other side of the aisle, as well. Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman tweeted that Hart's announcement was what "many, many, many in [Democratic] leadership were privately hoping for," explaining that there was a belief the challenge would be "expensive and time consuming" and "was already dividing Democrats." Politico's Melanie Zanona expanded on that last point, noting that "moderate" and "vulnerable" House Democrats were concerned about the "optics" of tossing out a state-certified victory. This comes as moderate & vulnerable House Dems were growing increasingly worried about the potential optics of tossing out a state-certified victory. And the GOP has been working to make this a huge liability for Dems; @GOPLeader is even in the district with @RepMMM today. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) March 31, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'Dear Mr. Trump, America needs you

  • Why Democrats' infrastructure bill could end up a long way from the plan Biden introduces

    The White House on Wednesday rolled out the details of President Biden's major new infrastructure and climate plan, the first part of a two-step proposal. Biden is expected to discuss the roughly $2 trillion American Jobs Plan in a speech later in the day, but what he describes may be a far cry from what Congress eventually tries to pass. Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman suggests you don't hold your breath until Biden signs anything into law; it may be a while before the House settles on its version, and even longer before the Senate gets to work on it. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) target date for passage in the lower chamber — July 4 — is overly optimistic, Sherman wrote on Twitter, before breaking down the reasons why the process will take months. 3) Bidens bill is $2.5T over 8, with taxes paying for it over 15. If the taxes are repealed, bill isn't paid for. Tricky! WH describes as temporary spending paid for by permanent tax increases. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 31, 2021 In the end, Sherman believes Congress will combine items from Biden's two-part plan into one massive bill that will only get through the Senate via reconciliation (since Republicans likely won't co-sign) sometime in September, leaving a lot of time for revisions. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'Dear Mr. Trump, America needs you

  • The Matt Gaetz case now involves a missing FBI agent last seen in Iran

    When Rep. Matt Gaetz's (R-Fla.) father received a message that referred to a Justice Department investigation into his son and asked for help funding the search for Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who went missing in Iran 14 years ago, he thought the request was suspicious and went to the FBI, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post on Wednesday. On Tuesday night, The New York Times reported that in the waning months of the Trump administration, the DOJ launched an investigation into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him out of state. Gaetz, who denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crimes, released a statement saying his family had been targeted by extortionists, and his father wore a wire at the insistence of the FBI. People familiar with the matter told the Post that Gaetz's wealthy father, Don Gaetz, received a text message and document from two men who said if he gave them money to help with the search for Levinson, Matt Gaetz would be seen as a hero and his legal troubles would likely go away. Levinson disappeared from Iran's Kish Island in 2007 while trying to get information on the country's nuclear program, and was last seen alive in a 2010 hostage video. His family has said the U.S. government told them they believe Levinson is dead. When Don Gaetz received these messages, the DOJ investigation into his son was not known publicly. It isn't clear how the men learned about the investigation, and they do not appear to have any direct connection with the investigation. People with knowledge of the matter told the Post it will be hard to prove this was an extortion attempt because the men did not threaten to expose Gaetz's DOJ investigation if the family did not give them money. Matt Gaetz appeared on Fox News Tuesday night and accused a lawyer named David McGee of being involved in this effort. McGee has represented the Levinson family for years, and on Tuesday night he said Don Gaetz called him and they had a "pleasant conversation" about "the trouble his son was in." McGee denied being involved in any extortion attempt, and his law firm on Wednesday called the allegation "false and defamatory." More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'Dear Mr. Trump, America needs you

  • Liberals’ New Vaccine Trick: Driving Deep Into Trump Country

    Joe Raedle/GettyAs soon as Ohio opened up its coronavirus vaccine eligibility to residents over 70, Jennifer Salzano threw herself into finding an appointment for her mom, who’s 72 and has heart disease and diabetes.For the next few days, Salzano was hunched over her phone, scouring dozens of Kroger, CVS, and Walgreens sites for any appointment near her mom’s home in Columbus, the state capital. At midnight, when a slew of new appointment times would get released, she’d dash to the family computer and try again.The result was always the same: no availability.“I was kind of like, this is never going to happen,” Salzano told The Daily Beast.But then her dad suggested she might have better luck if she looked in the parts of Ohio where denial about COVID’s risks was high—and demand for vaccines was low.“So I just googled ‘Trump landslides in Ohio,’” then I looked at the nearest county and the biggest city in that county, and I found an appointment,” Salzano told The Daily Beast.Aides Warned Trump About Anti-Vax MAGA Fans. He Did Nothing.“The whole thing took me three minutes,” she added.Three months after the Pfizer and Moderna shots began rolling off of trucks in the U.S., polls show that aversion to the new coronavirus vaccines remains significantly higher among Trump supporters and Republicans than among Democrats and Biden supporters.This, public health experts say, means a new kind of disparity in the country’s vaccine rollout, with far more jabs available in the country’s conservative districts than its progressive ones—the latter being where many of the people of color at high coronavirus risk reside.Still, for city residents with a car and time for a road trip, this disparity can quickly become an opportunity.“There are any number of rural counties here in Tennessee where they have vaccines available. Any adult 18 and up in the state can come in who wants it,” Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine and infectious disease at Vanderbilt University, told The Daily Beast. “And we’re seeing this availability throughout these rural, more conservative areas.”That appointment that Salzano found for her mom was in Licking County, directly east of Columbus. More than 63 percent of the Licking electorate had voted for former President Donald Trump. In Franklin County, the Democratic stronghold that includes Columbus, only 34 percent of voters chose to re-elect the former president.When Salzano’s aunt became eligible two weeks later, she also helped her find an appointment in Licking County. And once she became eligible herself, Salzano, who lives in deep-blue Chicago, found an appointment that same week in bright-red Grundy County, Illinois, where Trump had nabbed 62 percent of the vote.Salzano is far from the only resident of Blue America to figure out that a coveted vaccine slot is not equally coveted in every corner of her state.For the first two days after Nebraska opened vaccine eligibility to adults over 18, 34-year-old Lincoln resident Megan Timperly sat at her computer with tabs open for the sites of the nearby Walmart and Hy-Vee pharmacies, hitting reload. Finally, “a cynical and older veteran I play Dungeons and Dragons with,” as she put it, suggested she look at maps of voting trends and book accordingly.In all of 20 seconds, Timperly said, she and two of her friends had all made appointments at the Hy-Vee in Norfolk for this coming Saturday. In Norfolk’s Madison County, just 22 percent of voters had picked Biden in 2020. In Lancaster County, where Timperly lives, 53 percent of voters went with Biden.“It was so easy, and really tragic,” she told The Daily Beast.“There should be no appointments available anywhere, because people should be rushing to get vaccinated,” Timperly added. “But they're not, and they’re not because they've been told all along that it's a hoax, or the vaccine is dangerous. Just lies upon lies.”Schaffner did not directly point fingers, but he did tell The Daily Beast that a lot of the vaccine hesitancy in conservative areas is because of the “political veneer” that has tainted all information about the virus since its arrival in the U.S. last year.“It’s not just disdain for the vaccine, but it’s disdain for the idea that this virus is something we should take seriously,” Schaffner told The Daily Beast.President Trump and Melania Trump each received their vaccines in January while he was still in the White House, but that information did not become public until six weeks after he’d left office. And as The Daily Beast reported, the former president has continued to blow off requests from his former advisers to help convince his supporters that the vaccines are safe, effective, and necessary.Of course, plenty of Republicans support vaccination. On Tuesday, Gallup released a poll showing that slightly more than half of Republicans, 54 percent, said they planned to get vaccinated or had already received the vaccine. But that pales next to the 94 percent of Democrats who say they have been vaccinated or plan to be.Shelley Ann Hendrickson, a 46-year-old resident of suburban Chicago, said she saw that skepticism on display after she made the nearly five-hour drive to get her jab in Quincy, Illinois.As she picked up food at Panera Bread before her appointment, Hendrickson said, an unmasked woman kept glaring at Hendrickson, who was the only masked person in line. Outside in the parking lot, she said, she noticed the woman getting in a car with a bumper sticker: a circle with a drawing of a mask and a line through it.“There was a lot of that there,” Hendrickson told The Daily Beast.She’d learned about availability at that site through the Facebook group Chicago Vaccine Hunters, where people can crowdsource tips for getting a vaccine appointment. Quincy is the seat of Adams County, where Trump walked away with 72 percent of the vote in 2020.Even at the vaccine site, she said, the nurses assumed she was an out-of-towner.“One of the first things they asked was, ‘Where’d you drive down from?’” Hendrickson told The Daily Beast. “But they were excited so many people were coming down to Quincy.”Health-Care Workers Are Bragging on TikTok About Forging Vax CardsHendricks, whose sister lives in Quincy, said everyone she knows in the town has already been fully vaccinated. Indeed, in Adams County, 31 percent of residents have also been fully vaccinated, the highest rate in Illinois, suggesting it is far from dominated by anti-vaxxers.But that still leaves thousands unvaccinated with hundreds of available appointments each day—a reflection of both politics but also a nationally haphazard rollout. Grundy County, where Salzano easily nabbed her own appointment, has a vaccination rate of just 13 percent.Hendrickson said one friend told her she’d been walking past a pharmacy in town, when an employee stuck her head out and offered her a jab. She’d already received one, so she declined.And, Timperly said, the Trump counties loophole creates yet another disparity: these jabs are only available to people with the means and time to travel. On Tuesday, the same day that New York state opened vaccine eligibility to all residents 30 and older, the state site had zero appointments available in New York City. Seven hours to the north, in Potsdam—in St. Lawrence County, where Trump won 55 percent of the vote—nearly 3,000 appointments were available.“The availability is only amazing if you have a car and gas money,” Timperly said.Hendrickson said she became eligible for the vaccine through her manufacturing job shortly before she made her appointment down in Quincy in late February.Just last week, she finally received an email from DuPage County, where she lives.“And it said, ‘Hey if you want to schedule your vaccine, you’re eligible,’” she said, laughing. “So yeah, I got it sooner. I probably still wouldn’t have my first shot if I hadn’t made that trip.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Kemp deputy expresses concerns about Georgia's new voting law: 'There were some things I didn't like'

    Less than one week after Republicans in Georgia passed a controversial new election law, one of the state’s top G.O.P. leaders expressed concern over portions of the bill he believes don’t make sense.

  • A ‘History of Exclusion, of Erasure, of Invisibility.’ Why the Asian-American Story Is Missing From Many U.S. Classrooms

    Educators say that anti-Asian racism is directly linked to how the AAPI community is often depicted in U.S. history

  • Why QAnon Is So Bummed to See the Suez Ship Go Free

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyDid you know that everyone’s favorite Suez Canal-blocking ship is now the subject of a QAnon conspiracy? The Daily Beast’s Asawin Suebsaeng and Will Sommer lay out why the adrenochrome set is convinced that the stuck ship’s cargo is full of trafficked children on the latest episode of our Fever Dreams podcast (Hint: it has to do with Hillary Clinton’s Secret Service code name—you guessed it, EVERGREEN.)Speaking of Hillary conspiracies, Suebsaeng and Sommer discuss why the right just can’t seem to come up with a good Joe Biden conspiracy to smear the new president: Trump’s base seems more interested in reverting to their old hatreds of Clinton and Barack Obama. (As Suebsaeng points out, Biden quite simply is not Black or a woman, and so doesn’t inspire the same level of vitriol from the hardcore racist, misogynistic Trumpites.)Meanwhile, there’s a tug-of-war going on between those in the Trump administration who want the former president to receive “credit” for the COVID vaccine drive and the right-wing anti-government, anti-vaxx diehards who refuse to believe that their emperor-god actually wants them to get the shot. The tussle is crystallized in Trump’s former HHS staffer Michael Caputo, a “really brash, incredibly Trumpy longtime Republican operative” who has taken it upon himself to proselytize for the vaccine in biker bars among the “MAGA Sons of Anarchy”—and who’s running into a lot of resistance.Keep an eye out for the Fever Dreams interview with The Daily Beast’s own Kelly Weill, who walks our hosts through the crazy cast of lawyers and faux-lawyers who have sprung up to defend the Capitol rioters and anti-masker businesses—one of them quotes from Lord of the Rings, another has never actually passed the bar because he thinks it’s a British conspiracy.What It’s Like When MAGA Nation Wants to Kill You for Your MovieAnd most importantly, we learn about Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes’ supervillain origin story, how Texas National Guard troops faced a hostage situation with Pizzagate overtones, and how Will Sommer is singlehandedly responsible for bringing the phrase “soy boy” out of the internet swamp into the national spotlight.Subscribe on your preferred podcast player to enjoy new episodes every Wednesday. If you’d like to follow our hosts on Twitter, they’re at @willsommer and at @swin24. Come say hi, or share some requests.Listen to Fever Dreams on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Texas court to hear appeal from woman sentenced to prison for voting while ineligible

    Crystal Mason was sentenced to five years in prison for voting while inadvertently ineligible in 2016 Crystal Mason said she did not know she was ineligible to vote in 2016. Photograph: Ed Pilkington/The Guardian Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter. Texas’ highest criminal appeals court said Wednesday it would hear an appeal from a Texas woman who was sentenced to five years in prison for voting while inadvertently ineligible in 2016. The case has attracted national attention because of the severity of the sentence and the woman, Crystal Mason, said she did not know she was ineligible to vote at the time. Many saw the severe sentence as an obvious effort to intimidate Black voters. The case also comes amid an aggressive effort by Texas prosecutors, including attorney general Ken Paxton, to prosecute even election crimes. Mason was serving on supervised release – which is similar to probation – for a federal felony conviction at the time, and Texas prohibits people with felony convictions from voting until they have completed their sentences entirely. Officials overseeing Mason’s supervised release testified at her trial that they never informed her she was ineligible to vote. An appeals court in Fort Worth upheld Mason’s conviction last year, saying “the fact that she did not know she was legally ineligible to vote was irrelevant to her prosecution”. The Texas court of criminal appeals, the highest criminal appellate court in Texas, said Wednesday it would hear the case. “I am so thankful that the Texas court of criminal appeals has decided to hear my case,” Mason said in a text message to the Guardian on Wednesday morning. “I am continuing to trust God through this process. And I firmly believe that they will make the right decision and overturn this unjust conviction.” Mason did not pay much attention to politics in 2016, but voted on election day because her mother pushed her to do so. Pollworkers could not find her name in the list of registered voters when she showed up to vote, and offered her a provisional ballot, which they said would count if it turned out she was eligible. Mason filled out the provisional ballot, which includes a small-print affidavit affirming eligibility, and left. Because Mason was in fact ineligible to vote, election officials never counted her ballot. Even though Mason’s ballot was rejected, she was arrested months later and charged with illegal voting. The decision to charge Mason with illegal voting, a felony, was unusual. Between 2014 and 2019, there were 12,668 provisional ballots cast in Tarrant county, where Mason lives. Even though more than 11,000 of them were rejected, Mason appears to be the only one who was singled out and prosecuted for a crime. The case upended Mason’s life. Once she was convicted of illegal voting, a federal judge revoked her supervised release and sent her back to federal prison for several months in late 2018. She currently remains out of prison on an appeal bond in her state case. During that time, her teenage daughter was responsible for running her household and her family nearly lost their home to foreclosure. During an appellate hearing last year, Mason’s lawyers argued that Mason had not technically voted because her ballot was rejected. Federal law entitles voters to access a provisional ballot when they show up at the polls and there is a question about their eligibility – exactly what happened in Mason’s case. Texas law also criminalizes illegal voting in cases where someone “knows” they are not eligible to vote; Mason’s lawyers argued that prosecutors failed to prove Mason knew she was ineligible. The Cato Institute, a libertarian thinktank, filed a brief in support of Mason in December saying “this case provides a regrettable example of expanding a statute with criminal penalties to punish behavior that was simply an honest mistake”. Prosecutors pointed to the fact that Mason signed a provisional ballot affidavit and testimony from a poll worker who said he instructed Mason to read it before signing. “We are thrilled with the court’s decision to hear Crystal Mason’s appeal. Her conviction and the sentence she received were grave injustices,” said Sophia Lin Lakin, deputy director of the ACLU’s voting rights project, which is helping represent Mason. One of the key witnesses in the case was a high school student who assisted Mason when she voted in 2016. The student, who was also Mason’s neighbor, told HuffPost in 2019 he was actually aware Mason was ineligible to vote, but forgot when she showed up at the polls.

  • Jennifer Love Hewitt reveals ‘gross encounters’ she had as a teen in Hollywood

    The actress said she was oversexualized as a teen and experienced constant inappropriate comments about her body. Now she wishes she would have fought back.

  • Black man's death moves Georgia to end citizen's arrest law

    Georgia lawmakers gave final passage Wednesday to a bill to repeal the state's citizen's arrest law, acting little more than a year after the fatal shooting of a Black man pursued by white men who said they suspected him of a crime. The state House voted 169-0 to approve Senate changes to House Bill 479, sending it to Gov. Brian Kemp for his expected signature. The legislation was one of the top legislative priorities this session in the aftermath of the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

  • Child among 4 dead in shooting at California office building

    It was the nation's third mass shooting in just over two weeks.

  • Punk rock singer could be witness in Proud Boys U.S. Capitol riots case

    A former singer for the punk rock band The Misfits who was in Washington on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot has emerged as a possible trial witness as defense lawyers seek to undermine the prosecution's bid to prove conspiracy charges against some members of the right-wing Proud Boys group. Michale Graves, the lead singer of the veteran band from 1995 to 2000, said a Proud Boys member asked him to play some songs for a private concert planned for the afternoon of Jan. 6. Graves, who said he became a member of the Proud Boys last year, told Reuters he did not think the group was capable of planning an invasion of the Capitol, as prosecutors have said.

  • Commentary: We must go deeper than our differences to heal our nation

    As an American who has heard about thousands of shootings by now, I have never been asked about how I felt about any particular shooting — until a few days after the shootings at three massage businesses in Atlanta, dominated by women of Asian descent. Yes, I am an Asian American, but more importantly, I am an American who deeply cares about our country — and hence, I am asking all of us to go ...

  • Here's What South Dakota's Anti-Trans Sports Executive Order Really Means

    On Monday, NPR reported that South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem signed two executive orders that would prohibit anyone from participating in an all-women’s sport team unless they were assigned female at birth. The executive orders were created in response to HB 1217, a bill that was passed by South Dakota House republicans and designed […]

  • Chauvin told onlooker George Floyd was ‘probably on something’

    After the ambulance took George Floyd away, the Minneapolis officer who had pinned his knee on the Black man’s neck defended himself to a bystander by saying Floyd was “a sizable guy” and “probably on something,” according to police video played in court Wednesday.

  • Grimes is ready to die on Mars

    Maybe Grimes and Elon Musk really were made for each other. The musician revealed on Instagram she is "Ready to die with the red dirt of mars beneath my feet," as she posed in baby-daddy Musk's "Starbase, Texas," the Daily Mail reported. Musk has made his desire to colonize mars well known, claiming his company, SpaceX, will land humans there by 2026. Grimes previously said traveling to Mars is one of her main goals, and judging by this new statement, she wants to stay there. But she isn't expecting a peaceful retirement home on the red planet. In a YouTube Live Chat, she revealed she wants to move to Mars after age 50, and thinks she would most likely do manual labor until she dies. "But hopefully that can change," she added. Both parents are on board, but no word yet on how little X Æ A-12 feels about the big move. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'Dear Mr. Trump, America needs you