White mom charged with ‘medical abuse’ for allegedly faking Black daughter’s disease

Biba Adams
·3 min read

Sophie Hartman allegedly subjected her child to more than 500 appointments and surgeries to treat a disease she didn’t have.

A Washington woman has been charged with “medical child abuse” for inflicting unnecessary medical treatment on her adopted Black daughter.

Sophie Hartman is facing charges of second-degree assault of a child and second-degree attempted assault of a child after subjecting her unidentified daughter, who’s now six, to more than 500 medical appointments to treat AHC, a disease she didn’t have, for four years.

Court documents say doctors in Washington have discovered the now-six-year-old adopted daughter of Sophie Hartman (above) has been given unnecessary medical treatment at the urging of her mother for four years. (Make-A-Wish Foundation)
Court documents say doctors in Washington have discovered the now-six-year-old adopted daughter of Sophie Hartman (above) has been given unnecessary medical treatment at the urging of her mother for four years. (Make-A-Wish Foundation)

The investigation into the woman was initiated by a doctor who told child services investigators he believed the girl was being given unnecessary medical treatment to treat the uncommon neurodevelopmental disorder AHC — for alternating hemiplegia of childhood — since she was two years old. At Hartman’s urging, the child had been subjected to significant surgeries, including a surgically implanted feeding tube, as well as a cecostomy tube, to flush her intestines, for no cause. She was also fitted with leg braces and a wheelchair despite the fact that she was able to walk, with the objection of several medical officials.

A local news station claims an investigation into the Hartman girl’s case found that “a report co-authored by four medical professionals on the child’s care team, reviewed and signed by the medical director for Seattle Children’s Hospital, calls the risk to her child ‘profound.'” The state of Washington’s Department of Children, Youth and Families received the medical team’s report in February, and the Renton Police probe got underway.

Read More: 3 officers face arraignment in Manuel Ellis’ restraint death

Hartman’s daughter, taken from her care in March, was placed under observation at an area hospital for 16 days. “At no point during her admission were there any findings or reported symptoms to support any of her prior diagnoses,” court documents state. “All the available evidence obtained during the course of her admission suggests” the girl “is a healthy young 6-year-old.”

According to Q13 Fox, the doctors maintain “This situation is a case of medical child abuse … It is not necessary to know the possible motivation of a caregiver, only the outcome of the behavior. It is my concern that this pattern has resulted in unnecessary medical testing, medication, procedures, surgeries and debility of this child.”

Read More: Usher expecting baby No. 4 with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

Hartman and her daughter were awarded a wish from the Make-a-Wish Foundation in 2018. The organization released a statement, in which they said they’re “deeply saddened and dismayed to learn about the alleged child abuse case involving one of our former wish families.”

“As a child-centered nonprofit, the health and well-being of our wish children is always of paramount concern to us,” their statement said. “We work very closely with medical professionals throughout the wish process — from approving wish paperwork to ensure the child is eligible for our program, to approving the wish itself so it is safe and appropriate given the child’s medical diagnosis. This is a very serious allegation, and any threat to the wellbeing of a child is not in alignment with the child-centered focus of our mission. We hope this matter is quickly remedied in the best interest of the child.”

Search warrants claim the girl’s AHC diagnosis was rooted solely in information Hartman gave them, including seizures that only she’d observed. Entries from Hartman’s diary reportedly mention previous times she’s been dishonest about being ill, even allegedly including one in which the 31-year-old writes about being “a compulsive liar/exaggerator.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post White mom charged with ‘medical abuse’ for allegedly faking Black daughter’s disease appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Cash Gernon Kidnap Suspect Tried to Snatch Another Child in February: Cops Say

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos by Dallas County Police DepartmentIn a shocking twist, the Dallas teenager accused in the fatal kidnapping of 4-year-old Cash Gernon has been charged with trying to abduct another sleeping child months earlier.According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KTXA, the girl's grandfather caught Darriynn Brown rifling through his closets in February and demanded he leave.Brown allegedly came back and forced his way in, allegedly punching the homeowner in the face—then made his way into the living room, where the man’s 2-year-old granddaughter was sleeping, and grabbed her. As he tried to leave, the grandfather managed to pry the child from Brown’s grasp, the affidavit says. Brown then punched the man in the face a second time before fleeing.Dad of 4-Year-Old Slain in Dallas Apologizes for Leaving KidsTwo weeks later, the man was shopping at Walmart when he bumped into Brown, who approached him and said, “he was sorry for breaking into his house and trying to take his grandchild,” the TV station reported.The grandfather opted not to press charges at the time but changed his mind after Brown was named as the suspect in the death of Cash, who was snatched from his bed on May 15 and found stabbed to death on the street.Brown has only been charged with kidnapping and burglary in connection with Cash’s abduction while authorities wait for the results of forensic tests.His mother has claimed he is being framed, although the woman who was taking care of Cash and his twin, Carter, identified Brown as the person captured on baby monitor video creeping onto the bedroom, lifting up the slumbering boy, and leaving with him.Police have not released a motive for the kidnapping and slaying.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Doubling Down with the Derricos : Mom of 14 Karen Opens Up About Why She's a Breastfeeding Advocate

    "I found out how so many people in my community don't do it. And I just want to remove that stigma of sexualizing it and making it where it's uncomfortable," Karen Derrico tells PEOPLE

  • Cruella De Vil becomes the latest victim of Hollywood's smoking ban

    Cruella de Vil was never seen without her iconic cigarette holder and a plume of smoke in the Disney cartoon 101 Dalmatians. However, her cigarette habit has been stubbed out in 'Cruella', the live-action prequel released on Friday. The decision to sanitise the notorious villain - known for plotting the massacre of dozens of puppies - sparked mockery online. Vanity Fair's chief critic, Richard Lawson, tweeted incredulously: "Cruella is inarguably the most famous Disney character who loves cigarettes." Emma Stone, the actress who plays the fur-obsessed baddie, said it was tough playing the character without cigarettes: “That is not allowed in 2021,” Ms Stone told the New York Times. "We are not allowed to smoke onscreen in a Disney film. It was difficult to not have that cigarette holder… I was so excited to have that green plume of smoke in there, but it was not possible."

  • Guatemala issues 10 warrants for 1984 killings, abductions

    A judge in Guatemala issued arrest warrants Thursday for 10 people accused of abductions, torture, rape and killings in 1984. Judge Miguel Ángel Gálvez confirmed the warrants, but did not identify who the suspects were. The document that surfaced in 1999 describes the disappearances, abuse and deaths of more than 190 people during Guatemala’s 1960-1996 civil war.

  • You Might've Missed the Drastic Change Ariana Grande Made to Her Appearance for Wedding Day

    After the world got to see photos from Ariana Grande's recent nuptials to Dalton Gomez, it was clear she'd made a major change to her look for the ceremony.

  • Baby belly ‘facial’ is the relaxing break all moms-to-be need: ‘It’s so comforting watching this’

    Minnesota aesthetician gives expecting moms a much-needed break.

  • Lacey Chabert's Hair Routine Is All About Creating Volume

    Like Gretchen Weiners, her hair is full of secrets.

  • Montana woman who killed ex-husband after she said he attempted rape has charges cleared

    Rachel Bellesen said she met with her ex-husband because he threatened to harm one of their children before attempting to rape her.

  • I’m Holding Space For My Husband’s Wishes, Even Though He’s Not Here

    His wishes and wants get the same amount of space they would have gotten if he were alive. I can hold space for his wishes and make a different choice.

  • A day pass is your ticket to fun at these 10 cool hotel pools in Southern California

    A hotel day pass is your ticket to fun pool time on a budget. It's the next best thing to actually going somewhere on vacation.

  • How Asian Americans United to Free an Innocent Man on Death Row in SF

    In the late 1970s, Asian Americans mobilized to call for the release of Chol Soo Lee, a Korean American man wrongfully convicted of murder. The national effort, spearheaded by a dedicated committee, is regarded as one of the earliest pan-Asian American movements for justice -- and reminds the community of its strength in unity. A rough start in life: Lee, the son of Korean mother and an American soldier, had a difficult life growing up.

  • 3 foil-packet dinners perfect for summertime grilling

    Ideal for weeknight meal-prep, freeze-ahead meals and on-the-go grilling, these foil-packet recipes are your new summertime sidekicks.

  • Why Is Navient (NAVI) Up 10.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Navient (NAVI) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Do Salt Lamps Actually Do Anything or Are They Just Pretty?

    Time to separate salt lamp fact from fiction.

  • Children should keep masking up, CDC director says, even as some experts question the need

    Young children should continue to wear face masks, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said in congressional testimony on Wednesday. Some other experts disagree.

  • La La Anthony Hopes Son Kiyan, 14, Will Attend an HBCU: 'It Could Be a Great Experience for Him'

    La La Anthony shares her son Kiyan with NBA star Carmelo Anthony

  • What to know if your employer requires vaccinations: federal legal protections

    The federal government agency that protects workers from discrimination issued new guidance this week to help inform Americans of their legal protections as more employers ask them to come back to the office or other workplaces. A new guidance document from the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission said employers can legally require COVID-19 vaccines to re-enter a physical workplace as long as they follow requirements to find alternative arrangements for employees unable to get vaccinated for medical reasons or because they have religious objections. The EEOC said employers should keep in mind that, because not everyone has equal access to vaccines, some individuals or groups could have a harder time complying with a vaccination requirement.

  • Tree crashes onto cars on Lake Shore Drive, injuring 1

    A massive tree came crashing down on two cars as they drove down Lake Shore Drive Friday afternoon.

  • What we know about the victims of the San Jose mass shooting

    Local authorities have identified the nine victims of Wednesday's mass shooting at a transit station in San Jose, California. The big picture: Many of the victims were longtime employees of the Valley Transportation Authority. "Their jobs included bus and light rail operators, mechanics, linemen and assistant superintendent," reports AP.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What we know: The victims, per the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office, include: Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, age 63Alaghmandan went by, "Abdi," and worked as a substation maintainer at the VTA for about 20 years, reports ABC News.Adrian Balleza, age 29Balleza started working as a trainee at the VTA in 2014 and eventually became a maintenance worker and light rail operator, per KCRA News.Alex Ward Fritch, age 49Fritch was a substation maintainer at the VTA and died from his injuries in the hospital hours after the shooting."Alex was everything to this family," his wife, Tara, told KTVU. The couple had been married 20 years and have two children. They were supposed to renew their wedding vows in Hawaii in September.Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, age 35Hernandez started working at the VTA in 2012 as a transit mechanic but later became a substation maintainer. His ex-wife told NBC News that Hernandez was the "most loving, romantic and giving man."Lars Kepler Lane, age 63Lane started working for the VTA in 2001. He was a husband, father and grandfather and would have celebrated his 64th birthday later this week, per ABC News.Paul Delacruz Megia, age 42Megia also started at the VTA as a trainee in 2002, and eventually became an assistant superintendent.His wife described him as a "husband & father who was full of love, jokes, energy for life and always up for new adventures," per NBC News.Timothy Michael Romo, age 49Romo was an Air Force veteran who worked for the VTA for 22 years. Romo and his wife had been planning a trip to visit their son, reports the San Francisco Chronicle.Michael Joseph Rudometkin, age 40Rudometkin started working at the VTA in 2013 and was a "lifelong friend" of San Jose City Councilman Raul Peralez, per AP.Rudometkin's cousin said he was a "proud union member" who "always stood up for everyone's rights," according to KCRA News.Taptejdeep Singh, age 36Singh was a married father of two toddlers who died while trying to warn his colleagues that there was a shooter at the facility."Even in the last moments, he wasn't looking for his own safety, per se, he was trying to save people. That's who he was," his cousin, Harpartap Singh, told NBC.The suspected shooter, Sam Cassidy, is believed to have taken his own life at the scene of the shooting. Authorities have not yet determined a motive.Go Deeper: Coroner identifies ninth victim of San Jose rail yard shootingLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 10 Island Vacations You Can Take Without Leaving the Country

    We love jetting off to an idyllic island for the week. But the whole standing in line at customs thing? Not so much. Our solution for satisfying that sense...