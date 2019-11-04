White nationalist hate group caught filming in front of Emmett Till memorial

A group of white nationalists were caught on camera filming at a memorial for Emmett Till, a 14-year-old who was lynched in the 1950s, before they ran away at the sound of security alarms.

Video from the Mississippi memorial shows the group, carrying flags of a neo-Confederate group, as they apparently filmed at the site.

One of the men in the video can be heard saying the memorial, "represents the civil rights movement for blacks." "What we want to know is, where are all the white people?" he says.

Patrick Weems, executive director of the Emmett Till Memorial Commission, told The Associated Press the incident occurred Saturday.

"They basically showed a group of people coming out and filming what looked to be some kind of propaganda video at the historic marker," he told the AP.

The white flag with a black cross is associated with the League of the South, which the Southern Poverty Law Center says is a hate group.

The memorial marks the site where Till's body was pulled from the Tallahatchie River after he was kidnapped, beaten and killed in 1955. Till allegedly whistled at a white woman, and all-white jury acquitted two white men of murder charges.

Till's memorial got an enhanced security system earlier this year after the last sign was riddled with bullets. Multiple other signs at the site have also been vandalized since the first marker was placed in 2008.

Dedicated Oct. 19, the new memorial features a camera system and alarms as well as a 500-pound steel sign with a glass bulletproof front, Weems said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: White supremacists caught filming in front of Emmett Till memorial