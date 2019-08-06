How immigrants became the target of white nationalists





In February of 2000, approximately 400 people gathered outside the town hall in Siler City, N.C., for an anti-immigration rally led by David Duke, the former Ku Klux Klan leader who’d briefly served as a Louisiana state legislator.

“Do you understand that immigration will destroy the foundations of this country?” Duke asked the crowd of supporters, protesters and onlookers, according to a report from the event in the Greensboro News & Record. “When you have more diversity, you end up having more division and more conflict.”

Duke had been invited to Siler City by a local resident who opposed the town’s rapidly expanding Hispanic population, made up largely of Mexican immigrants drawn by jobs in the poultry processing industry.

“To get a few chickens plucked, is it worth losing your heritage?” Duke — who for most of his career was better known for his aversion to African-Americans and Jews — asked the crowd, according to the Washington Post.

The influx of Latino immigrants — which Duke called “an American tragedy” — was part of a larger trend that had emerged across much of the southern United States toward the end of the last century and particularly in North Carolina, which saw a 110 percent increase in Hispanic residents between 1990 and 1998.

That was just the start of a broader demographic shift that would occur throughout the country. But in many ways, the rally would come to mark the beginning of a new era for the white supremacy movement in the United States. The results of the 2000 U.S. Census showed that over the previous decade, the country’s Hispanic population had ballooned by nearly 60 percent, from 22.4 million to 35.3 million, outnumbering African-Americans for the first time. Overall, Hispanic people in the U.S. skewed younger and had higher birth rates than the aging population of native-born white Americans, leading demographers to predict that continued growth of the Hispanic population would make whites a minority in the U.S. before the middle of the century.

After that forecast became public, the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Heidi Beirich said, “the whole white supremacist movement started to shift its focus to immigrants.” Beirich, an expert in extremism and head of the SPLC’s Intelligence Project, says that the rapidly expanding Latino population was viewed as a growing threat to white American culture and political preeminence. Meanwhile, in Europe, the influx of Muslim immigrants gave rise to parallel fears of a “great replacement.”

Today, Beirich said, “the major thing that motivates all white supremacists, what they’re united on, is this idea that nonwhite immigrants are coming into home countries and replacing them in their homelands. A form of white genocide.”





Law enforcement keeps watch outside the El Paso Walmart that was the site of a recent mass shooting. (Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images) More





That idea is reflected throughout the four-page manifesto that officials believe was written and posted online by Patrick Crusius, the suspect in a mass shooting that killed 22 people and injured more than two dozen in El Paso over the weekend. The 21-year-old Crusius is being held on capital murder charges, while federal authorities have said they’re treating the attack as a domestic terrorism case and are “seriously considering” pursuing federal hate crime and firearm charges as well.

The manifesto, which describes the attack as “a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas” and an attempt to defend “my country from cultural and ethnic replacement,” was posted to the extremist online message board 8chan shortly before Crusius opened fire on a crowded Walmart in the predominantly Hispanic border city of El Paso.

According to the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, the El Paso shooting was “the deadliest white supremacist attack in the United States in more than 50 years.”