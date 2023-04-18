White Oak man jailed on drug charges refuses DNA sample, faces obstruction charge

Apr. 18—A White Oak man arrested on drug and weapons violations last month was charged with obstruction Monday after state police said he refused to provide a DNA sample.

Troopers said they got a search warrant for a DNA sample from Justin D. Grandison, 32, to compare to evidence on a stolen handgun that was found in his possession, according to court papers. But when they served the warrant on Grandison April 12 at the Westmoreland County Prison, he covered his mouth with his hands.

"I explained the search warrant was reviewed and signed by a judge in Westmoreland County and there would be additional criminal charges if he refused to comply," police wrote in the complaint. "He indicated that he did not care and continued to keep his hands over his mouth."

Grandison was arrested during a traffic stop March 16 in Irwin. Police said they found 3,520 stamp bags and other drugs, along with the handgun that had been reported stolen to Penn Hills police. He was wanted by authorities in Ohio, according to court papers.

Grandison already was being held at the Hempfield jail on $250,000 bail in the drug case. An additional $250,000 bail was set during his arraignment Monday in the obstruction case. He did not have an attorney listed in the new case.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .