White Ossining man sentenced for stabbing Black teenager in hate crime at Avalon complex

A white Ossining man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for stabbing a Black teenager in a hate crime last year.

State Supreme Court Justice Barry Warhit sentenced Robert McCallion for attempted murder as a hate crime for the vicious knife attack on the 17-year-old girl as she visited her family at an Ossining apartment complex on March 13, 2020.

Warhit called McCallion's actions "unspeakable cruelty."

During the sentencing in Westchester County Court, Osita Duboulay spoke about the attack on his daughter. He described the physical trauma she faced and praised her strength and resilience. He read a note she wrote him recently: “I survived. I felt the pain of an unsolicited knife and fought back.”

McCallion, 36, apologized for the attack on the girl. He said he was “mentally unstable” and off his medication that day but acknowledged that did not justify what he did.

He said people would believe what they will but insisted “I have no hate in my heart.”

But District Attorney Mimi Rocah said afterward that it was clear from white nationalist paraphernalia found in his home that McCallion had been radicalized and his hate was a threat to the community.

Robert McCallion was sentenced in Westchester County Court on Nov. 16, 2021, for stabbing a teenager in Ossining in a hate crime on March 13, 2020.

She said even before the stabbing McCallion had severely beaten the girl, placed her in a chokehold and started gouging her eyes with his thumbs, all while shouting racial epithets.

“This was by any measure one of the most vicious and brutal violent attacks we have ever seen,” she said. “And even worse, it was fueled by ignorance and hate.”

The victim and her mother did not attend the sentencing. The mother said in a statement read by Assistant District Attorney Laura Murphy that she could not bring herself to be in McCallion’s presence.

Addressing her remarks to McCallion, she said he had made an “evil choice” that forever changed the lives of her and her daughter.

Osita Duboulay speaks at the sentencing of Robert McCallion in Westchester County Court on Nov. 16, 2021. McCallion, who is white, stabbed his daughter, who is Black, in a hate crime in Ossining on March 13, 2020.

“You made a conscious decision to harm her just because of the color of her skin,” the mother wrote.

The teenager was visiting relatives at the Avalon apartments on North Highland Avenue when McCallion stabbed her multiple times while spewing racial slurs.

He was arrested a short time later in the parking lot. Police recovered the knife there and also found two loaded semi-automatic rifles in his bedroom when they searched his apartment.

Two days later, while held at the Westchester County jail, McCallion assaulted a nurse as she worked, breaking her nose.

He pleaded guilty on Sept. 9 to second-degree attempted murder and other charges related to the stabbing, the assault and the weapons in exchange for the promised 15-year prison term.

