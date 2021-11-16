White Ossining man sentenced for stabbing Black teenager in hate crime at Avalon complex

Jonathan Bandler, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
·2 min read

A white Ossining man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for stabbing a Black teenager in a hate crime last year.

State Supreme Court Justice Barry Warhit sentenced Robert McCallion for attempted murder as a hate crime for the vicious knife attack on the 17-year-old girl as she visited her family at an Ossining apartment complex on March 13, 2020.

Warhit called McCallion's actions "unspeakable cruelty."

During the sentencing in Westchester County Court, Osita Duboulay spoke about the attack on his daughter. He described the physical trauma she faced and praised her strength and resilience. He read a note she wrote him recently: “I survived. I felt the pain of an unsolicited knife and fought back.”

Guilty: Ossining man admits hate crime attack on teenager

Jail assault: Inmate attacks nurse at Westchester County jail

Ossining: White man accused of hate crime in attack on Black teenager

McCallion, 36, apologized for the attack on the girl. He said he was “mentally unstable” and off his medication that day but acknowledged that did not justify what he did.

He said people would believe what they will but insisted “I have no hate in my heart.”

But District Attorney Mimi Rocah said afterward that it was clear from white nationalist paraphernalia found in his home that McCallion had been radicalized and his hate was a threat to the community.

Robert McCallion was sentenced in Westchester County Court on Nov. 16, 2021, for stabbing a teenager in Ossining in a hate crime on March 13, 2020.
Robert McCallion was sentenced in Westchester County Court on Nov. 16, 2021, for stabbing a teenager in Ossining in a hate crime on March 13, 2020.

She said even before the stabbing McCallion had severely beaten the girl, placed her in a chokehold and started gouging her eyes with his thumbs, all while shouting racial epithets.

“This was by any measure one of the most vicious and brutal violent attacks we have ever seen,” she said. “And even worse, it was fueled by ignorance and hate.”

The victim and her mother did not attend the sentencing. The mother said in a statement read by Assistant District Attorney Laura Murphy that she could not bring herself to be in McCallion’s presence.

Addressing her remarks to McCallion, she said he had made an “evil choice” that forever changed the lives of her and her daughter.

Osita Duboulay speaks at the sentencing of Robert McCallion in Westchester County Court on Nov. 16, 2021. McCallion, who is white, stabbed his daughter, who is Black, in a hate crime in Ossining on March 13, 2020.
Osita Duboulay speaks at the sentencing of Robert McCallion in Westchester County Court on Nov. 16, 2021. McCallion, who is white, stabbed his daughter, who is Black, in a hate crime in Ossining on March 13, 2020.

“You made a conscious decision to harm her just because of the color of her skin,” the mother wrote.

The teenager was visiting relatives at the Avalon apartments on North Highland Avenue when McCallion stabbed her multiple times while spewing racial slurs.

He was arrested a short time later in the parking lot. Police recovered the knife there and also found two loaded semi-automatic rifles in his bedroom when they searched his apartment.

Two days later, while held at the Westchester County jail, McCallion assaulted a nurse as she worked, breaking her nose.

He pleaded guilty on Sept. 9 to second-degree attempted murder and other charges related to the stabbing, the assault and the weapons in exchange for the promised 15-year prison term.

Twitter: @jonbandler

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Robert McCallion sentenced in hate crime stabbing of girl in Ossining

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nigerian e-health pharmaceutical distribution startup DrugStoc secures $4.4 million Series A funding, embarks on expansion drive

    The pharmaceutical supply chain across Africa has for decades remained fragmented, leading to sourcing and distribution challenges as well as quality concerns as fake and substandard products flood the market. Chibuzo Opara and Adham Yehia, being all too familiar with the problems of poor pharmaceutical supply chains, are planning to widen the reach of DrugStoc, an e-health drug procurement platform that eliminates these challenges by linking drug companies with institutions such as hospitals and pharmacies, in Nigeria. DrugStoc is currently on an aggressive expansion plan to deliver quality pharmaceutical products to 100 million people within Nigeria, having just closed a $4.4 million Series A funding.

  • 2 Tampa women charged after Florida-based sites shared millions of child porn images, DOJ says

    The children used were recruited from Ukraine, Moldova and other Eastern European countries, according to the DOJ.

  • Prosecutor pleads guilty and resigns as jury deliberates

    As a jury was deliberating over his fate, a Georgia district attorney on Monday pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from improper acts while in office and agreed to resign. Mark Jones had already been suspended as Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit district attorney after the state attorney general’s office obtained the indictment on Sept. 7. It accused him of trying to influence a police officer’s testimony, offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim.

  • NJ mom charged with killing kids will remain jailed: 'The facts are particularly horrific'

    Yuhwei Chou sat still and expressionless in a video room at the jail during the virtual hearing before Superior Court Judge Peter Tober on Tuesday.

  • Mom Called Her 5-Year-Old Son the ‘Next Ted Bundy’ Before He Vanished

    New Hampshire Attorney General’s OfficeA New Hampshire mother texted a friend about her 5-year-old’s uncontrollable behavior, comparing her son to a couple of prolific serial killers. “I want him gone,” she allegedly wrote. Four months later, the child’s body was discovered in the Abington woods.The haunting messages from Danielle Dauphinais were shared with The Boston Globe by her childhood friend, Erika Wolfe. Though Wolfe said she and Dauphinais had not spoken in years, Dauphinais reached out

  • Rittenhouse judge back in spotlight during jury instructions

    The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, already the subject of scrutiny for various actions in the case, drew attention again on Monday for his handling of jury instructions. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who had been expected to file final instructions on Sunday, took arguments from attorneys until the last minute Monday as he edited the instructions on the bench. The last-minute activity focused on a crucial procedure — developing instructions about how jurors should determine whether Rittenhouse is guilty of each charge against him.

  • Judge Tosses Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse Before Closing Arguments

    Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Hours later, prosecutors made a last-ditch attempt to convince jurors he belonged in prison.During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger tried to convince jurors that Rittenhouse was

  • Four Years On, The Search Continues For A Small-Town Teen Sex-Trafficked In NYC

    It’s been four years since Corinna Slusser left her small Pennsylvania town for the big lights of New York City, only to be sex-trafficked in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. The 19-year-old college student was last spotted on Sept. 20, 2017, as she left the Haven Motel in Queens, a pay-by-the-hour establishment in Rego Park. In the interim between her move to New York and her vanishing two months later, Slusser’s image was circulated on advertisements promoting prostitution. A year la

  • Speeding driver turns out to be teen sex-trafficking victim, Michigan cops say

    The girl was reported as missing or a potential runaway nearly two months earlier, according to police.

  • Judge dismisses charges against ex-Notre Dame coach, moves to hold prosecutors in contempt

    Prosecutors could be held in contempt of court following friction with judge in Ryan Ayers proceedings

  • ‘He’s evil’: Victims' family prepares for killer's execution

    If all goes as scheduled, 23-year-old Lindsey Kirk will be at a Mississippi prison this week to watch the execution of the stepfather who terrorized her family, sexually assaulted her when she was a child and killed her mother. David Neal Cox is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection Wednesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. In 2012, he pleaded guilty to capital murder for the May 2010 slaying of his estranged wife, Kim Kirk Cox, as well as multiple other charges including sexual assault on his stepdaughter.

  • Kenosha protesters demand Rittenhouse be found guilty

    Demonstrators protesting outside Kenosha County Courthouse demand guilty verdict in Rittenhouse trial.

  • EXPLAINER: Why did judge drop Rittenhouse gun charge?

    On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.

  • 6 details the Kyle Rittenhouse jury won't consider when they deliberate the teenager's fate

    Several details about Kyle Rittenhouse and the men he shot garnered media attention, but were not deemed appropriate for the jury to consider.

  • Two arrested in Eula High School 'hazing' incident, charged with sexual assault

    According to Callahan County Sheriff Eric Pechacek, Jonathan Romer, 17, and Paxton Rock, 18, turned themselves in to authorities over the weekend.

  • Missouri Officer Charged In Fatal Shooting of Black Man In His Backyard Awaits Verdict After Week-Long Trial with Claims of Planted Gun, Cops’ Unlawful Entry

    A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective is now waiting for a judge to deliver a verdict after his involuntary manslaughter trial in the fatal shooting […]

  • ‘Walgreens fed my family’: inside the San Francisco stores closing over ‘retail theft’

    The drugstores are at the center of debate over crime. But closures threaten an affordable staple of many communities A Walgreens in San Francisco’s historic Mission District is scheduled to close on 17 November. Photograph: Boris Zharkov/The Guardian In mid-October Walgreens announced the impending closure of five of its San Francisco stores. “Retail theft” had risen to unsustainable levels despite increased investment in security, the chain said. It was time to give up. In the months before th

  • Alex Jones Loses Sandy Hook Families’ Lawsuits Over Conspiracy Theories

    Jim Bourg/Reuters A Connecticut judge found InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable by default in a defamation lawsuit brought by families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis said that Jones’ refusal to hand over documents and financial records rendered him liable after years of dodging court orders to surrender the papers.“All the defendants have failed to fully and fairly comply with their discovery obligations,” Bellis sa

  • Missing teen girl found, wasn’t kidnapped by ex-boyfriend, Pennsylvania police say

    Police were searching for the girl and her ex.

  • Former Boy Scout leader facing rape charge after investigation

    A Lafayette man was charged with first-degree rape after the Boy Scouts of America asked the Lafayette Sheriff's Office for an investigation.