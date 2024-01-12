White Pass closed down Thursday evening due to snow storm

U.S. Highway 12 through White Pass was closed to all traffic just after 6 p.m. Thursday, the Washington state Department of Transportation announced.

The closure runs from milepost 138 east of Packwood to milepost 151 at the summit. It was snowing with gusty winds and temperatures in the teens at the 4,500-foot summit.

The closure is due to high winds and debris on the roadway. WSDOT said there is currently no estimated time for reopening.

Travelers should use an alternate route if available or delay travel, WSDOT said. Updated information is available on WSDOT’s White Pass webpage.