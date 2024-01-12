White Pass reopens after WSDOT removes fallen trees

U.S. Highway 12 reopened at White Pass Friday morning after closing Thursday due to wind, blowing snow and debris on the roadway, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.

The department closed the pass about 6 p.m. Thursday from milepost 138 east of Packwood to milepost 151 at the summit. It was snowing with gusty winds and temperatures in the teens at the 4,500-foot summit.

Crews worked through the night and early morning hours clearing over a dozen fallen trees, the department said Friday morning.

Travel in the pass could get dicey again this weekend. The weather forecast for Saturday calls for snow with temperatures dipping down to 9 degrees below zero.

Travelers can get updated information on WSDOT’s White Pass webpage.