White people, what are we going to do to stop white nationalism?: Readers sound off

Deny white nationalism its base

Letter to the editor:

This weekend, when I heard about the white nationalist hate-fueled mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, a place where I once worked and studied, I went through a range of emotions. I experienced shock, concern for my loved ones, sadness, and rage. I’m stuck on rage.

My rage is directed at white nationalists who claim that their inhuman acts are in the service of protecting America for white people. They are attacking and killing people of color and have the nerve to say that they are somehow doing it on my behalf.

White people, what are we going to do about this?

I am channeling my rage into responsibility. It is my responsibility to reclaim my voice and use it in the service of making the world more just. I am making a commitment, and I invite my fellow white people to join me. I commit to working with people to dismantle racism whether it expresses itself in the hand holding a gun or the hand signing an executive order.

Now is the time to speak out in every space we’re in. Now is the time to build organizations to combat racism. Now is the time to deny white nationalism its base of white people.

Lee Gargagliano; Oakland, Calif.

Support victims of all gun violence. We’re all in this together.

Letter to the editor:

While mass shootings are justifiably of concern, there are plenty of other shootings daily. Domestic violence and suicide also take a toll on victims, families and communities. Particularly, inner city children experience trauma by the violence in their neighborhoods.This could translate into the inability to learn, perpetuating the cycle of poverty in these communities.

Opinions exist on how to solve the mass shooting crisis. America will indeed benefit from universal background checks and extreme risk-protection orders. Research indicates that these policies save lives.This is only a piece of the puzzle.

A white-nationalist childhood: I grew up a white nationalist. We never blamed ourselves for mass shootings like El Paso.

People must support programs to address the needs of communities of color that are disproportionately affected by gun violence. These programs possess a specific aptitude for response. The same is true of suicide prevention and domestic violence groups.

We must be in this fight together and support all victims of gun violence.

Lori DiCenzo Carter; Indian Land, S.C.

People have the constitutional right to protect themselves. Law enforcement cannot protect everyone.

— Jack Brisset

The American Revolution is over. Our Founding Fathers enacted the right to bear arms in order to fight the British. Times have vastly changed. It’s time to change our gun laws.

— Roy Bean

These mass shootings will continue if people still vote for Republicans, McConnell

In reaction to the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, protesters convened outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) office on August 6, 2019 in Louisville, Ky. More

Letter to the editor:

Last weekend, two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, occurred within 13 hours.This will keep up so long as the faithful keep attending President Donald Trump’s orchestrated rallies — so long as people keep voting for Republicans, and for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Carolina C. Butler; Scottsdale, Ariz.

In a statement Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he met with three Senate committee chairmen on the recent mass shooting deaths, calling for “bipartisan discussions” to address safety within the bounds of the Second Amendment.

Democrats act for the sake of it. More background checks won’t help. We need “red-flag” laws, which permit family or police to temporarily revoke firearms from potentially harmful individuals.

— Tom Panmayil

One of the most effective ways to get nothing done: Form a committee.

— Jack Guzman

McConnell is notorious for holding up gun legislation in the Senate.