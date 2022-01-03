White Plains man dies after New Year's Eve shooting on North Kensico Avenue

WHITE PLAINS — City police are investigating a New Year's Eve shooting that took the life of a White Plains resident.

Shawn Jefferson was shot on North Kensico Avenue around 11:50 p.m. Friday, White Plains Police Chief Joseph Castelli said. He was pronounced dead at White Plains Hospital at 12:29 a.m. Saturday.

Castelli said police received two calls of shots fired near 115 N. Kensico Ave., and Jefferson was found with gunshot wounds outside that home, across the street from where he lived.

Castelli said police are investigating but no other details were available. They encouraged anyone with information on the shooting to call them at 914-422-6111.

