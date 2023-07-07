White Plains superintendent from 80s accused of sexual assault in Adult Survivors Act case

A former school administrator has accused former White Plains Superintendent Jerry Marcus of sexually assaulting him while they both worked for the district in the early 1980s in a lawsuit filed Monday under New York's Adult Survivors Act.

In the lawsuit, Louis Frontario alleges Marcus, who died in 2020, assaulted him several times around 1983. The lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court in White Plains, lists Marcus and the White Plains school district and board of education as defendants.

Frontario was a business administrator for the White Plains school district at the time.

The lawsuit alleges Marcus would manipulate Frontario, who was 33 at the time, to come to his office where Marcus sexually assaulted him several times.

It also says that Marcus entered Frontario's room at a conference in Albany and sexually assaulted him.

The assaults described in the complaint include forcible fondling and oral sex.

The lawsuit says the abuse continued to cause Frontario "serious psychological injuries and emotional distress, mental anguish, and embarrassment," for which Frontario is seeking unspecified compensatory damages.

Superintendent search: Yonkers schools may need interim superintendent for fall; search getting underway

White Plains' current Superintendent Joe Ricca said Wednesday the district's attorneys were reviewing the lawsuit.

"We take these types of allegations extraordinarily seriously," Ricca said.

Ricca said Marcus worked for the district from 1981 to 1989.

Frontario continued his career as an administrator and has worked for several school districts, according to his LinkedIn page.

"The sexual abuse as alleged in the complaint has caused irreparable damage to my client that he will live with for the rest of his life," Frontario's attorney, Antigone Curis, said in a statement. "We are thankful for the Adult Survivors Act which allows survivors to pursue the justice they deserve."

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the Adult Survivors Act in May last year, which created a one-year opportunity for survivors of sexual assault to sue their alleged abusers no matter when their abuse occurred, as long as they were at least 18 when it happened. The one-year lookback window to file cases began in November last year.

As of July 6, 168 cases with 232 plaintiffs had been filed under the Adults Survivors Act. Three cases had been filed in Westchester County Supreme Court, one in Putnam and none in Rockland.

Contact Diana Dombrowski at ddombrowski@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @domdomdiana.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Former White Plains superintendent accused of sexual assault in suit