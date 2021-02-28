White author won't translate Amanda Gorman's works after criticism it was inappropriate

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Naina Bhardwaj
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Amanda Gorman
American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 20, 2021. Patrick Semansky/Pool/AFP

  • Marieke Lucas Rijneveld stepped down from the role on Friday.

  • The poet would have translated Gorman's inauguration poem 'The Hill We Climb' and first poetry collection to Dutch.

  • Rijneveld pulled out of the project after mounting criticism that the commission should have gone to a Black person.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Related: Amanda Gorman stole the show at Joe Biden's inauguration

A Dutch poet will not translate Amanda Gorman's work after criticism that it would be inappropriate for a white person to do so.

Marieke Lucas Rijneveld announced on Wednesday that they would be translating the works on Twitter which Gorman had retweeted.

However, Rijneveld, the youngest author ever to win the International Booker Prize for the novel, 'The Discomfort of Evening,' decided to step down from the role on Friday.

Rijneveld said in a Twitter statement: "I'm shocked by the uproar around my involvement in the dissemination of Amanda Gorman's message, and I understand people who feel hurt by the choice."

Among those that criticized the decision was Dutch cultural activist and journalist Janice Deul.

In an opinion piece for the newspaper de Volkskrant, she said: "Not to take anything away from Rijneveld's qualities, but why not chose a writer who is - just like Gorman - spoken word artist, young, female and unapologetically Black."

Gorman's rise to fame first began when she performed her poem, 'The Hill We Climb,' at the Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden.

Gorman, the first National Youth Poet Laureate, recited her poem 'Chorus of the Captains' dedicated to a teacher, an ICU nurse, and a US Marine Corps veteran at the Super Bowl earlier this month.

The Dutch translation of the poem was to be published on March 20 by the Amsterdam-based publisher, Meulenhoff, AP reported.

Rijneveld was also going to translate Gorman's first poetry collection for release on 21 August, the Independent added.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • The Bidens, in a rare gesture, immediately greeted the White House residence staff upon entering the building on Inauguration Day, staffer says

    "We were all very flattered," a residence staffer said. "Usually we meet them in the first days or first weeks, but never in the first minutes."

  • GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy said he'd bet his 'personal house' that Republicans will 'get the majority back' in 2022

    "I would bet my house. My personal house. Don't tell my wife, but I will bet it," McCarthy said on Saturday to a CPAC crowd.

  • A 73-year-old woman died trying to walk up 19 flights of stairs with an oxygen tank during a blackout in a NYC apartment building

    Police said a power outage had left a Bronx neighborhood in the dark for hours before the woman was found collapsed between the 18th and 19th floors.

  • The California surgeon who dialed into a virtual court trial mid-operation is facing investigation

    After video of the surgeon went viral, a medical and licensing agency in California said it would investigate the circumstances.

  • Gayle King Says Oprah's Sit-Down With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Is Her "Best Interview" Ever

    This intel comes directly from Oprah herself.

  • Vanessa Bryant Has Sharp Words for Evan Rachel Wood for Commenting on Rape Allegations Against Her Late Husband

    Vanessa Bryant is defending her late husband Kobe Bryant against past rape allegations. Earlier today on her Instagram story, Vanessa slammed Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood for a tweet she wrote just hours after Kobe and Gianna’s death was announced and that labeled him a “rapist,” to which the mother called “vile” and “disturbing.” Wood’s […]

  • Surprise! Kaley Cuoco Cries Tears of Joy After Husband Karl Cook Comes Home Ahead of Golden Globes

    Kaley Cuoco was nominated for best actress in a television series, comedy or musical, for her role in The Flight Attendant

  • This Drug Gets You High and Is Legal (Maybe) Across the Country

    Texas has one of the most restrictive medical marijuana laws in the country, with sales allowed only by prescription for a handful of conditions. That has not stopped Lukas Gilkey, chief executive of Hometown Hero CBD, based in Austin. His company sells joints, blunts, gummy bears, vaping devices and tinctures that offer a recreational high. In fact, business is booming online as well, where he sells to many people in other states with strict marijuana laws. But Gilkey said that he is no outlaw and that he is not selling marijuana, just a close relation. He is offering products with a chemical compound — Delta-8-THC — extracted from hemp. It is only slightly chemically different from Delta 9, which is the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times And that small distinction, it turns out, may make a big difference in the eyes of the law. Under federal law, psychoactive Delta 9 is explicitly outlawed. But Delta-8-THC from hemp is not, a loophole that some entrepreneurs say allows them to sell it in many states where hemp possession is legal. The number of customers “coming into Delta 8 is staggering,” Gilkey said. “You have a drug that essentially gets you high but is fully legal,” he added. “The whole thing is comical.” The rise of Delta 8 is a case study in how industrious cannabis entrepreneurs are pulling apart hemp and marijuana to create myriad new product lines with different marketing angles. They are building brands from a variety of potencies, flavors and strains of THC, the intoxicating substance in cannabis, and of CBD, the nonintoxicating compound that is often sold as a health product. With Delta 8, entrepreneurs also believe they have found a way to take advantage of the country’s fractured and convoluted laws on recreational marijuana use. It is not quite that simple, though. Federal agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, are still considering their options for enforcement and regulation. “Dealing in any way with Delta-8-THC is not without significant legal risk,” said Alex Buscher, a Colorado lawyer who specializes in cannabis law. Still, experts in the cannabis industry said Delta 8 sales had indeed exploded. Delta 8 is “the fastest-growing segment” of products derived from hemp, said Ian Laird, chief financial officer of New Leaf Data Services, which tracks the hemp and cannabis markets. He estimated consumer sales of at least $10 million, adding, “Delta 8 has really come out of nowhere over the past year.” Marijuana and hemp are essentially the same plant, but marijuana has higher concentrations of Delta-9-THC — and, as a source of intoxication, it has been a main focus of entrepreneurs as well as state and federal lawmakers. Delta 8, if discussed at all, was an esoteric, less potent byproduct of both plants. That changed with the 2018 Farm Bill, an enormous piece of federal legislation that, among other things, legalized widespread hemp farming and distribution. The law also specifically allowed the sale of the plant’s byproducts; the only exception was Delta 9 with a high-enough level of THC to define it as marijuana. Because the legislation made no mention of Delta 8, entrepreneurs leapt into the void and began extracting and packaging it as a legal edible and smokable alternative. Precisely what kind of high Delta 8 produces depends on whom you ask. Some think of it as “marijuana light,” while others “are pitching it as pain relief with less psychoactivity,” said David Downs, senior content editor for Leafly.com, a popular source of news and information about cannabis. Either way, Delta 8 has become “extremely ascendant,” Downs said, reflecting what he calls “prohibition downfall interregnum,” where consumer demand and entrepreneurial activity are exploiting the holes in rapidly evolving and fractured law. “We’re getting reports that you can walk into a truck stop in prohibition states like Georgia where you’re looking at what looks like a cannabis bud in a jar,” Downs said. The bud is hemp sprayed with high-concentration Delta 8 oil. Joe Salome owns the Georgia Hemp Co., which in October started selling Delta 8 locally and shipping nationally — about 25 orders a day, he said. “It’s taken off tremendously,” Salome said. His website heralds Delta 8 as “very similar to its psychoactive brother THC,” giving users the same relief from stress and inflammation, “without the same anxiety-producing high that some can experience with THC.” Salome said that he did not need to buy an expensive state license to sell medical marijuana because he felt protected by the farm bill. “It’s all right there,” he said, explaining it is now legal to “sell all parts of the plant.” The legal landscape is contradictory at best. Many states are more permissive than the federal government, which under the Controlled Substances Act considers marijuana an illegal and highly dangerous drug. In 36 states, marijuana is legal for medicinal use. In 14 states, it is legal for recreational use. But in a flip, under the farm bill, the federal government opened the door for the sale of hemp products even in states that have not legalized the recreational use of marijuana. Only a few states, like Idaho, ban hemp altogether, but in others, entrepreneurs of Delta 8 are finding a receptive market. Lawyers for Gilkey believe the farm bill is on their side. “Delta 8, if it is derived from hemp or extracted from hemp, that is considered hemp,” said Andrea Steel, co-chair of the cannabis business group at Coats Rose, a Houston law firm. She emphasized that the legality also depends on whether Delta 9 exceeds legal limits. Steel noted that when making a Delta 8 product, it can be hard, if not impossible, to filter out all the Delta 9 from hemp. “Adding another wrinkle,” she said, “a lot of labs do not have the capability of delineating between Delta 8 and Delta 9.” Lisa Pittman, the other co-chair of the cannabis business group at Coats Rose, said that in her reading of the issue, the authors of the farm bill may not have contemplated the consequences of the law. Pittman said that the ultimate question of a product’s legality may be dependent on other factors, including how the Delta 8 is produced and sourced. Specifically, the lawyers said, the DEA’s rule on the issue seems to suggest that Delta 8 could be illegal if it is made “synthetically” rather than derived organically. There are currently lawsuits pending over interpretation of the DEA rule. Gilkey said he had paid upward of $50,000 in legal fees to make sure that he will not run afoul of the law. A veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, Gilkey worked in a counternarcotics unit on boats out of San Diego. He “saw some really tough stuff,” he said, and “wasn’t happy about the war on drugs.” He wound up running a business in Austin that sold e-liquid for vaping devices. Then in 2019, he started his current business focused on selling CBD. Late last spring, he said, he started getting calls from customers about Delta 8. “I said, please explain to me what that is,” he recalled. Gilkey, whose company supplies other retail shops around the country with products, saw a huge opportunity. After checking with the lawyers, he started full-scale packaging gummies and vape pens and other products using Delta 8 he said he got from a major hemp supplier. “It’s about to go mainstream,” he said. And it is just the beginning. “There’s a Delta 10 in the works,” Gilkey said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Chadwick Boseman Secretly Married His Wife Months Before His Death—Here’s What to Know About Her

    BRB, crying at their relationship.

  • L.A. restaurant closes after high-tech "dine and dash" scheme

    "I just felt so incredibly helpless and frustrated," said Spoon by H owner and chef Yoonjin Hwang.

  • 'I still don't have my money': IRS still hasn't processed millions of 2019 tax returns

    Detroit woman among many who struggle in 2021 to find out what happened to 2019 income tax refunds. IRS continues to deal with backlog of returns.

  • Fauci on CPAC speech: ‘I'm sure that you can get a standing ovation by saying I'm wrong’

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was applauded at the conservative conference when she rebuked his Covid guidance.

  • "We are American, too": Hundreds in New York rally against anti-Asian hate

    Top political leaders promised support and tougher action against racially-motivated attacks on Asian Americans.

  • Virginia lawmakers vote to legalize marijuana in 2024

    Virginia lawmakers gave final approval Saturday to a bill that will legalize marijuana for adult recreational use, but not until 2024, when retail sales of the drug would also begin. With a compromise bill clearing the House and Senate, Virginia becomes the first Southern state to vote to legalize marijuana, joining 15 other states and the District of Columbia. The legislation now goes to Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who supports legalization.

  • Republican Sen. Sasse slams Nebraska GOP for "weird worship" of Trump after state party rebuke

    The Nebraska Republican Party on Saturday formally "rebuked" Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) for his vote to impeach former President Trump earlier this year, though it stopped short of a formal censure, CNN reports.Why it matters: Sasse is the latest among a slate of Republicans who have faced some sort of punishment from their state party apparatus after voting to impeach the former president. The senator responded statement Saturday, per the Omaha World-Herald, saying "most Nebraskans don't think politics should be about the weird worship of one dude."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe bottom line: "Senator Sasse's condemnation of President Trump and his support for President Trump's impeachment have been liberally used multiple times by Democrats as justification for a truncated impeachment process that denied the President due process," said the resolution, according to CNN.The party expressed "deep disappointment and sadness with respect to the service of Senator Ben Sasse and calls for an immediate readjustment whereby he represents the people of Nebraska to Washington and not Washington to the people of Nebraska."Sasse was first rebuked by the party in 2016, but was reelected last fall with 63% of the vote, which is around 5 more points than Trump won in Nebraska.Go deeper ... Trump’s blunt weapon: State GOP leadersMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Emmanuel Acho Will Replace Chris Harrison on ‘The Bachelor: After the Final Rose’

    Following widespread criticism for his comments perpetuating racism, longtime “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison will be replaced by Emmanuel Acho for the “After the Final Rose” episode, Variety has learned. Acho is a best-selling author and the host of the online series “Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man,” which serves to spark meaningful dialogue around racial […]

  • Former Notre Dame star Louis Nix III dead after being reported missing

    Louis Nix III was a standout defensive lineman for Notre Dame before playing three seasons in the NFL.

  • Trump supporters and right-wing reporters wouldn't stop heckling CNN's Jim Acosta during second day of CPAC

    A crowd of Trump supporters and right-wing reporters were filmed following Jim Acosta around CPAC while chanting "CNN sucks!"

  • ‘It’s Going to Be Like Myanmar.’ Trump Cult Convinced Military Coup Will Put Him Back in Office

    Biden is a “puppet president.” The military is in charge and will be “restoring the republic with Trump as president,” one delusional QAnon believer told CNN

  • Ask Scary Mommy: I’m Fat And My Family’s Shaming Me For Getting The Vaccine Early

    Ask Scary Mommy is Scary Mommy’s advice column, where our team of “experts” answers all the questions you have about life, love, body image, friends, parenting, and anything else that’s confusing you. This week: How do you handle it when your own family shames you for getting the vaccine early? Got a question? Email advice@scarymommy.com Dear []