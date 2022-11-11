White powder leads to evacuation of Groton City police department

Nov. 11—GROTON — The City of Groton Police Department was evacuated on Thursday morning following the discovery of white powder in an envelope containing a parking ticket payment.

Unaware of what the substance was, police said the people that came into contact with the powder were isolated and the police department was evacuated. Hazardous materials teams from the Naval Submarine Base and state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, along with a state police emergency services suit, responded to set up a decontamination scene.

The substance was sampled and determined to be a non-hazardous inert substance, Groton City Police Sgt. Mike Masucci said in a statement.

Police said they identified the person who sent the envelope and determined no criminal act was committed or intended.