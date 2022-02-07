White River man sentenced for stealing vehicle from Todd County School District

Feb. 7—PIERRE — A White River man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 20 months of probation for third-degree burglary.

Kurt Bartlett, 20, was credited for the one year and seven months he served in prison pending the resolution of his trial, and was only sentenced to probation plus ordered to pay $6275.52 in restitution and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crimes Victims Fund.

The sentence comes from an incident in July 2020, where Bartlett broke into and burglarized the Todd County School District's bus shop in Mission. He used a pickup truck from inside the shop to break open a garage door and an outside gate before stealing a Chevrolet Suburban from the property.

Deputies with the Mellette County Sheriff's Office were able to locate the Suburban and Bartlett later that day in White River. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a state parole violation, and during questioning, he admitted to stealing the Suburban.

After being indicted by a federal grand jury for third-degree burglary on Feb. 8, 2021, he pleaded guilty on Nov. 14, 2021.

He was sentenced before U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange on Feb. 2 and immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The joint investigation that led to his arrest included authorities from the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services, the Mission Police Department and the Mellette County Sheriff's Office.