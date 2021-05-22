In White Settlement killing, shotgun, rifle fired through door as man sought children

Emerson Clarridge
·1 min read

The brother of a woman whose husband fired a 12-gauge shotgun through the door of a White Settlement apartment returned fire on Friday killing his relative, police alleged.

It is not clear whether the killing was a crime. The case will be submitted to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office for its review, White Settlement police said.

The husband, whose name White Settlement police did not release, and his wife were involved about 12: 15 p.m. in a domestic disturbance in the 8100 block of Foxfire Lane. The wife took their three children to a downstairs neighbor, and there were other family members there, police said.

The husband threatened to shoot down the door and demanded to see the children, police said. He was declined and fired a shotgun through the apartment door, police said.

The mans’ brother-in-law fired rounds with an AR rifle toward him and shot him. Two vehicles in the parking area were also struck with bullets from the rifle. The husband was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth and pronounced deceased.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not identified the woman’s husband Friday evening.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-U.S. prepares to downgrade Mexico air safety rating, sources say

    WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The U.S. government is preparing to downgrade Mexico's aviation safety rating, a move that would bar Mexican carriers from adding new U.S. flights and limit airlines' ability to carry out marketing agreements, four sources briefed on the matter said. The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) planned move is expected be announced in the coming days and follows a lengthy review of Mexico's aviation oversight by the agency. The sources added that Mexican government officials have been informed about the planned action and raised concerns.

  • Man suspected of killing 3 in 2 states still eluding police

    A man who fired shots at police in South Carolina during a chase Monday is a suspect in three killings in two states and has stolen clothes and a gun as he eluded police for three days, authorities said. About 100 officers have been looking for Tyler Terry, 27, since he ran from the wrecked car he was a passenger in late Monday night in Chester County. While officers, dogs, helicopters and drones have searched for Terry in woods, neighborhoods and industrial areas, investigators working outside the search area have linked him to a May 2 killing in South Carolina, two killings outside of St. Louis, Missouri, on Saturday and two additional shootings in recent weeks.

  • Little Island, a park built by a billionaire, further transforms Manhattan's West Side

    Little Island is its name, but the vision and the budget behind it were colossal. The public park on the Hudson River finally opened on Friday nearly seven years after plans were unveiled, thanks to billionaire media mogul Barry Diller, whose $260 million donation has further transformed the once-derelict West Side of Manhattan. The island was built on the pillars of the former Pier 54, connected to Manhattan by a walkway that will take visitors from the trendy Meatpacking District to the site where survivors of the Titanic were taken and from where the Lusitania departed.

  • Who is Derek Chauvin’s ex-wife, who filed for divorce after George Floyd’s death?

    Kellie May Xiong Chauvin, 46, is now the ex-wife of the former police officer after 10 years of marriage

  • Outrage as Texas executes man without witnesses from news media

    At the moment Quintin Jones died, reporters who had been scheduled to witness the execution were across the street waiting to be summoned

  • Eight Pits Full of Murdered Women Found in Ex Cop’s Backyard in El Salvador

    Jose Cabezas via ReutersPolice in El Salvador investigating the double homicide of a mother and daughter have made a gruesome discovery, unearthing a mass grave of mostly women in a former cop’s backyard. Authorities are said to have found the clandestine cemetery this week when investigating former police officer Hugo Ernesto Osorio Chavez, who is suspected of murdering a 57-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter, which the former cop reportedly admitted to.Chavez, 51, had a rap sheet that included allegations of sex crimes. Osorio Chavez’s home in Chalchuapa, about 50 miles from San Salvador, was being searched as part of the investigation when police said they found what appeared to be uneven, soft ground. They found eight separate pits with they believe could be more than a dozen bodies in each. Local media say police say sexual violence was involved in the demise of the women. “The central axis of the investigation is sexual violence,” Graciela Sagastume, the prosecutor leading the investigation, told reporters. The former cop and 10 others have been arrested in what police believe was a violent sex and murder ring in which women, and perhaps some young men, were snuffed out. Justice Minister Gustavo Villatoro suggested that the depth and complexity of the secret burial site pointed to the complicity of more than one person. None of the suspects in custody have so far shed light on the matter. By Friday, a number of people with missing relatives gathered at the cop’s home with pictures of loved ones in hopes of identifying a corpse. Many of the grave sites are thought to be at least two or more years old. Osorio Chavez was dismissed from the local police force in 2005 after admitting to being a sexual predator.“He told us that he found victims on social media and sought them out, luring them with the American dream,” Police Chief Mauricio Arriaza Chicas told reporters. “This psychopath has been detained and I believe that 99 percent of the people who assisted him have been detained.” As of Friday, two dozen bodies had been exhumed but police believe there could be 40 or more. Authorities say it could take a month to dig up all the dead. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Iran deliberately shot down plane full of passengers in act of terrorism, Canadian judge rules

    Jury to decide how much Iran should pay victims in compensation, but collection will be challenging

  • Palm Beach State Attorney Aronberg steps aside as candidate for top federal prosecutor

    A half-dozen Miami lawyers have made the cut for interviews with a state congressional nominating commission to be the next U.S. attorney in the Southern District of Florida.

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Migrant surge on Spain-Morocco border brings more suffering

    They are desperate teenagers and jobless men. More than 8,000 migrants actually made it into the city of Ceuta, an enclave in North Africa that is separated from the rest of Spain by the Mediterranean — but for most of them, it was a short-lived success. The extraordinary surge of migrants crossing from Morocco into Spain came amid the chaos of a diplomatic spat between the two countries.

  • Climate change: G7 ministers agree new steps against fossil fuels

    Environment ministers from leading countries agree to take further steps to help limit global heating.

  • More than half a million bees found dead after being left in UPS truck for weeks

    The bees were being sent to beekeepers in New England, but UPS says faulty packaging led to the bees being abandoned before a beekeeper was called in.

  • Trump DOJ secretly obtained CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr's phone and email records

    The revelation follows news that the Trump administration had seized the phone records of multiple Washington Post reporters.

  • Live updates, Hurricanes vs Nashville Predators: Late Pesce goal forces overtime

    After losing the first two games in Raleigh, the Predators led late, but the Canes rallied to force overtime in front of a large home crowd at Bridgestone Arena.

  • Gas prices soared to above $3 per gallon, but will they drop before Memorial Day?

    “There is an end in sight,” one expert said.

  • Apple v Epic: Tim Cook appeared on the stand in Epic legal row

    Apple's boss Tim Cook appeared on the witness stand in the high-profile legal row with Epic Games.

  • Africa's week in pictures: 14-20 May 2021

    A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent.

  • ‘The second bite broke the bones’: Man reveals how he survived horror bear attack

    ‘I realised I was in pretty bad shape because I had all this blood everywhere’

  • An original Predator, Hurricanes assistant coach Jeff Daniels has watched two markets blossom

    “It was a newer market. People were learning when to cheer, when not to cheer, no different from Raleigh, But now people are true hockey fans.”

  • How conflicted are people about still using masks in Charlotte? Here’s what you told us

    More than 300 people responded to an Observer survey on mask habits and vaccination status in Charlotte.