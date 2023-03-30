White Settlement officers arrest robbery suspect who shot at apartment building, ran: police

A suspect wanted in connection to two robbery charges was arrested in White Settlement on Thursday during a foot chase with police after he shot at an apartment building, according to the White Settlement Police Department. Police said they found the gun the suspect threw away during the chase.

Body-camera footage of the chase will be released Thursday evening, according to police. No one was injured.

At 10:55 a.m., police responded to the Westlake Gardens apartment complex on South Las Vegas Trail on a report of a shooting.

White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook said he requested assistance from the Fort Worth Police Department and the Tarrant County Constables Office due to the danger of the suspect firing his handgun twice at the Westlake Gardens apartment complex.

When officers arrived, the man — wanted on charges of robbery out of Fort Worth and aggravated robbery out of Tarrant County — fled on foot with his handgun, police said.

Officers pursued the suspect across Las Vegas Trail into another apartment complex and ended up in an auto dealership parking lot along the Interstate 30 service road, according to police.

A suspect wanted on two robbery charges was arrested by White Settlement police Thursday, March 30, 2023, after fleeing from officers, police said. The suspect ran thought two apartment complexes, a car dealership parking lot, and a housing division along Westpoint Boulevard and Dale Lane.

As officers continued chasing the armed suspect, he went into a housing division along Westpoint Boulevard and Dale Lane.

Westworth Village Police Department and the Fort Worth Marshal’s Office also assisted.

The suspect ran straight toward Cook, who was on the perimeter containment in the 9100 block of Diane, according to police.

The suspect “knew his time was up” when a helicopter arrived to assist police, Cook told the Star-Telegram.

Cook, a lieutenant, and other officers were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

Police next searched for the gun the suspect threw during the pursuit, Cook said in an update at 12:50 p.m. Officers were going door to door to try and locate the gun “so an innocent kid, teen or adult does not accidentally find it,” police wrote in a news release.

The suspect claimed he didn’t remember exactly where he threw the gun, according to police.

Officers with the Fort Worth Arson and Bomb Squad responded with a dog to help look for the gun. Residents in the areas south of Westpoint Boulevard, east of Dale Lane, west of South Las Vegas Trail and north of the service road were asked to search their back yards.

The gun was found on the 9100 block of Barbara Drive at around 2 p.m., Cook told the Star-Telegram.