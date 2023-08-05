White Settlement police searching for endangered 56-year-old missing woman, officials say

White Settlement police are looking for a 56-year-old woman who disappeared Thursday and may be in danger due to various health issues, officials said in a news release.

Elanda Donnette Smith was reported missing on Friday morning, police said. Officers responded to the Westlake Garden Apartments in the 8500 block of Westlake Drive around 8:30 a.m. regarding a missing person. Smith’s family told police they had last seen her around 1 p.m. Thursday near the apartment complex.

Smith is believed to be on foot, according to police. She may have a mental disorder or intellectual disability in addition to other health issues. Officials have entered Smith’s name into the national criminal justice database as a missing endangered person.

Smith is about 5-foot-5 and weighs around 90 pounds, according to the release. She is described as near balding or with very short hair. She may also be wearing a black wig, and was dressed in a black shirt, black pants and brown shoes when she disappeared.

Fort Worth police said they made contact with Smith around 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Santa Fe Trail, but didn’t take any action because she hadn’t yet been reported missing. The Fort Worth Police Department shared body cam footage of Smith’s appearance Thursday night.

Fort Worth police shared body cam footage of their encounter with Elanda Smith Thursday night.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, police said.