White Settlement suspect who shot at car owner in burglary arrested, police say

A burglary suspect who’s accused of shooting at a car owner in April was arrested on multiple felony charges, the White Settlement Police Department announced Wednesday.

Quanterrious Lee Quantreel Royal, 21, who authorities said was considered armed and dangerous, was one of a group of teens and young adults suspected of a series of vehicle burglaries reported across White Settlement, according to investigators.

Royal’s arrest stems from a shooting around 1:50 a.m. April 30 in the 8200 block of Sussex Street, when he walked up to a car and tried to open the door, not realizing a person was inside. When the person confronted Royal, the 21-year-old started to run away and shot his gun twice at the victim, according to police.

The victim was shot in the leg, suffering a grazing wound, according to the release.

Police said a round hit the victim’s car and is believed to have ricocheted into his leg. A second projectile hit a next-door neighbor’s vehicle.

White Settlement police canvassed the area and retrieved surveillance footage of four possible suspects, according to the release. Investigators believe they are in their mid-teens to early 20s. All of the suspects were wearing multiple layers and face coverings and in one video, a suspect is seen holding a black handgun and aiming it at other houses while trying to open vehicle doors.

Royal is the only suspect who has been identified in the string of vehicular burglary in White Settlement, according to police. He is being held at the Tarrant County Jail on multiple felony weapon charges. His combined bond is set at $87,500, according to jail records.

“The department expresses gratitude to the Arlington and Fort Worth Police Departments for their assistance on this case,” White Settlement police said in a news release.