White Sox hang on for split with Nationals

Eloy Jimenez had two hits and two RBIs, and Welington Castillo belted a first-inning grand slam to lift the host Chicago White Sox to a 7-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Evan Marshall (1-0) earned the victory with 1 1/3 innings of perfect relief as the White Sox salvaged a split in the two-game interleague series. Marshall, who struck out two, has not allowed an earned run in 15 appearances covering 15 1/3 innings this season.

Chicago held on after taking a 7-2 lead into the seventh inning.

Closer Alex Colome got the last five outs to earn his 14th save, entering the game with two runners on and one out in the eighth and the White Sox ahead 7-4. A two-out walk to Trea Turner loaded the bases, but Colome escaped additional trouble by inducing Adam Eaton on a flyout to center field after falling behind in the count 3-0.

Anthony Rendon hit a solo home run leading off the ninth to account for the final margin.

Rendon hit a two-run home run to center field to open the scoring with one out in the first, helping the Nationals capitalize on Manny Banuelos' leadoff walk to Turner.

The lead was short-lived, however, as the White Sox staged a two-out rally to load the bases for Castillo. On a 2-0 pitch, Castillo drilled a Patrick Corbin offering over the center field wall for Chicago's third grand slam this season.

The recent struggles continued for Corbin (5-5), who has lost each of his past three starts since throwing a shutout to beat the Miami Marlins on May 25. The left-hander allowed seven runs on six hits in five-plus innings with five strikeouts and two walks, again proving susceptible to the long ball later in the game.

Jimenez reached Corbin for a solo home run with in the fourth. The rookie left fielder's ninth homer of the season traveled an estimated 462 feet and was his first round-tripper at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Eaton, Juan Soto and Brian Dozier each added two hits for the Nationals, while Yolmer Sanchez had two hits for the White Sox.

--Field Level Media