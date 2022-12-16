White Station HS teacher charged, on leave after allegedly texting student nude image

Memphis-Shelby County Schools said in an email statement that the teacher has been put on leave.

A White Station High School English teacher has been charged after officials say he sent a nude picture to one of his students Monday.

James Baker, 57, is charged with soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means. He was granted a $5,000 bond Friday under the conditions that he does not contact the student — either directly or indirectly, does not drink alcohol or use controlled substances, and does not use a gun or other weapon. He posted bail Friday.

According to a police affidavit, the 14-year-old student received a text message "image that included a nude male holding his penis" Monday night. Investigators analyzed the image, confirming it was sent from Baker's cell phone.

Officers called the number the text was sent from Thursday, reaching Baker who gave officers a statement. He was booked that day.

Baker does not appear on the White Station staff listing as of Friday, but showed up as "Mike Baker," a ninth grade CLUE English teacher, as of May 2022, according to internet archives. Memphis-Shelby County Schools said in an email statement that Baker has been put on leave.

"The details concerning the charges and arrest of a district employee currently on leave are deeply disturbing," the statement said. "Upon learning of this situation, the District notified the appropriate authorities quickly. The person was immediately removed from campus, and he was arrested overnight."

