A white supremacist who has advocated for legalizing child porn was arrested and charged with kidnapping a 12-year-old girl he met online

Rachel E. Greenspan
NathanLarsonHome
The home of Nathan Larson, who was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of harboring a minor, in Catlett, Virginia. Fresno County Sheriff's Office

  • A 40-year-old man with a history of supporting pedophilia and rape was arrested and charged with kidnapping a 12-year-old girl, police said.

  • Nathan Larson, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2018, previously admitted to HuffPost that he was a pedophile.

  • In a manifesto for his congressional run in Virginia, Larson advocated for the legalization of child porn.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A self-proclaimed white supremacist who has advocated for the legalization of child porn and created online chat rooms for pedophiles was arrested and charged with kidnapping a 12-year-old girl.

Authorities said Nathan Larson abducted the girl after meeting her on social media in the fall, according to a Saturday press release from the Fresno County Sheriff's Office. Fresno police said Larson was arrested at the Denver International Airport during a layover with the girl, who was reported missing on December 14 and has since been reunited with her family. Larson, who is 40, was flying with the girl from Fresno to his home in Virginia, according to police.

Larson faces a misdemeanor charge of harboring a minor as well as federal charges of kidnapping, child abduction, soliciting child pornography from a minor, and meeting a child for the intention of sex.

Larson met the 12-year-old girl online in October. Police said he "was able to convince the Fresno girl, through manipulation and grooming, to send him pornographic images of herself" over the last two months. Tony Botti, the public information officer at the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, declined to share which social-media platform Larson had used to meet the victim. In an email to Insider, Botti said, "All social media can be used for malicious purposes."

Larson was previously arrested in 2008 for sending a letter to the Secret Service threatening to kill the president of the United States. He pleaded guilty and spent 14 months in prison, authorities said.

The 40-year-old is a known figure in the world of fringe online message boards, having previously created two websites for pedophiles and incels, or involuntary celibates. When he ran for Congress as an independent in Virginia in 2018, the IP address for his campaign website matched those of the message boards, HuffPost found.

nathan larson arrested
Larson's Denver Jail booking photo; Larson's political campaign photo, circa 2017. Fresno County Sheriff's Office

In an interview with HuffPost in 2018, Larson admitted to being a pedophile. He also told the outlet that there was a "grain of truth" to an essay he wrote about father-daughter incest and another story in which he claimed to have raped his ex-wife. His ex-wife was granted a restraining order against him in 2015, the Washington Post reported, before she died by suicide.

Larson, who called Adolf Hitler a "white supremacist hero" in a 2018 campaign manifesto, has written extensively about his chauvinistic, patriarchal views, and engaged in discussions about violence, pedophilia, and rape on the message boards he previously ran. In one post published under a pseudonym in 2018, Larson wrote, "feminism is the problem, and rape is the solution," according to HuffPost.  

"We need to switch to a system that classifies women as property, initially of their fathers and later of their husbands," Larson wrote in a 2018 campaign manifesto for his failed congressional run. "The purpose of women, in a patriarchal society, is to be reliable conformists to what is expected of them, and to be judged primarily based on their beauty and cooperativeness, i.e., their averageness; and only secondarily on the basis of intelligence."

In that manifesto, which was taken down but remains available through webpage captures, Larson said he supported "legalization of child pornography possession and distribution." He also said he was running on a platform that included restoring "benevolent white supremacy."

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said in its press release that "detectives believe he has victimized other children in the past, but those cases have never been reported to law enforcement," because of the "sophisticated nature" with which Larson groomed the girl from Fresno. Botti, the public information officer, told Insider on Monday afternoon that the sheriff's office had already received a "tremendous" amount of tips from people across the US and Canada who communicated with Larson.

Fresno police said Larson is currently incarcerated in the Denver County Jail and is expected in court on December 24. He hasn't entered a plea yet.

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • ‘We were complicit’: Lawyer who worked for Trump administration pens op ed apologising to US

    ‘We owe the country our honesty’, says ex DOJ lawyer

  • Biden Press Secretary Says He ‘Will Not Be Discussing an Investigation of His Son’ with AG Candidates

    President-elect Joe Biden will not be discussing any federal investigation of his son Hunter Biden's business dealings with any candidates for attorney general, Biden's incoming press secretary said Sunday.Jen Psaki was asked by Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace whether Biden would promise to allow the U.S. attorney for Delaware to proceed with an investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes.“He will not be discussing an investigation of his son with any attorney general candidates. He will not be discussing it with anyone he is considering for the role. And he will not be discussing it with a future attorney general,” Psaki said.“It will be up to the purview of an attorney general in his administration to determine how to handle any investigation,” continued Psaki, who previously served as former president Barack Obama's communications director. “As you know, U.S. attorneys, that’s a personnel decision, we’re far from there at this point in the process.”Earlier this month, Hunter Biden announced that federal prosecutors were investigating his “tax affairs” but insisted he has handled his finances appropriately.“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” the younger Biden said of the federal probe in a statement.The former vice president addressed the investigation for the first time last week, saying he is “confident” his son did nothing wrong.Psaki noted that several positions in the administration have yet to be filled and that the administration would “allow the process to work how it should, which is for a Justice Department to be run independently by the attorney general at the top.”

  • Putin critic Navalny reportedly tricks Russian agent into revealing how he was poisoned

    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has reportedly uncovered details of his own poisoning by successfully duping a Russian agent into revealing them.Navalny, a leading critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is recovering after being poisoned in August. On Monday, CNN reported that an agent from the toxins team at Russia's FSB security service made the "stunning disclosure" that Navalny was poisoned through a nerve agent planted in his underwear.The way the revelation came about was just as stunning: evidently in a 45-minute phone call in which the agent, who was tasked with trailing Navalny, thought he was speaking with an official from Russia's National Security Council -- but in reality, he was speaking with none other than Navalny himself. Navalny disguised his phone number so it looked like that of Russia's FSB headquarters to dupe the agent, Konstantin Kudryavtsev, who ultimately "talked about others involved in the poisoning in the Siberian city of Tomsk, and how he was sent to clean things up," CNN reports. Bellingcat also reported on details from the phone call."Every once in a while, you come across a story, John [Berman], that really leaves your jaw wide open," CNN's Clarissa Ward said on CNN Monday morning. "And this is one of them."Ward added, "Boy, does this conversation punch a giant hole in the Kremlin's narrative, which has always been to say that, 'Well, while the FSB might have been trailing Navlany, that does not prove that they poisoned him.' Well, this certainly would appear to prove it." Read more from Navalny's call at CNN. > EXCLUSIVE: A Russian officer is duped into telling Alexey Navalny how he was poisoned: through his underpants https://t.co/fzrQl65CXc pic.twitter.com/dRBAEFv7ad> > -- New Day (@NewDay) December 21, 2020More stories from theweek.com Democrats wanted a tax credit for low income families. Republicans wanted a tax break for '3 martini lunches.' Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? $900 billion relief package extends moratorium on evictions, weekly unemployment benefits

  • Pope snubs Vatican's sci-fi Nativity scene and directs visitors to others

    Pope Francis on Sunday appeared to add his snub to widespread criticism of an unorthodox Nativity scene in St. Peter's Square, telling visitors to visit a nearby exhibition of traditional crèches instead.

  • Handcuffed man shoots officer 3 times with hidden gun, flees

    A handcuffed man fired a gun police didn't know he had out of a police vehicle hitting an officer three times before fleeing from a western Pennsylvania police station, police said. Koby Lee Francis, 22, of McKeesport, had been arrested after allegedly violating a protection from abuse order before Sunday afternoon's gunfire outside the McKeesport police station, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough said Monday. McKeesport is located near Pittsburgh.

  • More Inside Basketball Star Kevin Love’s Waterfront Tribeca Apartment

    To create his dream home, Love drew inspiration from New York’s industrial past with a hint of the American WestOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 25 Indian farmers die during protests as Modi visits temple in sop to angry Sikh farmers

    At least 25 Indian farmers have died during protests against controversial legislation, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempted to diffuse growing tensions by making a surprise visit to a Sikh temple in New Delhi on Sunday. Fourteen deaths have been attributed to exposure to the cold, as approximately 500,000 farmers - most of whom are Sikh - continue to sleep in their tractors and blockade roads outside Delhi, despite temperatures dropping to 3°C at night. Ten death occurred in road accidents as farmers travelled to Delhi from the surrounding states of Punjab and Haryana, while an eminent Sikh priest from Haryana shot himself in protest at the new legislation. The farmers say they will continue to occupy the streets, causing ongoing disruption to food supplies in India’s capital, until the proposed farm bills are repealed. On Monday, the protesting farmers are undergoing a day-long hunger strike, while union leaders announced plans to occupy toll booths surrounding Delhi from December 25.

  • Family of U.S. teen jailed in Cayman Islands asks Trump for help

    Skylar Mack was sentenced to prison in the Cayman Islands for breaking Covid isolation protocols. Her family has appealed to the U.S. government for help.

  • Second Stimulus Check and Expanded Unemployment Benefits: Who Qualifies and When Does It Start?

    After months of talk, Senate and House leadership has reached an agreement on a second stimulus package. "Clearly, the (current agreement) is what was politically possible," says Rob Fischer, an associate professor at the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences at Case Western Reserve University. While the compromise doesn't provide direct aid to state and local governments, when it comes to families, Fischer says, "It is absolutely helpful."

  • McCarthy Calls on FBI to Brief Full Intel Committee on Swalwell’s Ties to Alleged Chinese Spy

    House Leader Kevin McCarthy said Sunday that all members of the House Intelligence Committee should receive a classified FBI briefing on Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell’s relationship with a suspected Chinese spy.McCarthy received a closed-door FBI briefing on Swalwell's close ties to Christine Fang, a suspected Chinese intelligence operative, on Friday and said afterwards that he thinks Swalwell should not be on the House Intelligence Committee."I’m going to request that every single member on the House Intelligence Committee gets the exact same briefing from the FBI that I did," McCarthy said Sunday on Fox News. "Because if this individual is sitting on this committee — Eric Swalwell — they’ve got to know the background of what has gone on. I can’t talk about the classified part, but you know what’s out there in the press.”“No one that was in that room could walk out and say Eric Swalwell should be on the intel committee," McCarthy said of the briefing. "I don’t know — they had a briefing before in 2015 and I don’t know what that briefing was like compared to this one, but it could not have been the same.”Between 2011 and 2015, Fang developed close relationships with Swalwell, bundling donations for the up and coming lawmaker and even placing an intern in his office.Since Swalwell's ties to Fang came to light earlier this month, Republicans on the intelligence committee have demanded answers, some even calling for an investigation and for him to be immediately removed from the committee in order to deprive him of the access to classified information that comes with membership on the high-profile panel.Fang, believed to have been acting at the behest of China’s Ministry of State Security, helped fundraise for Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign and helped place at least one intern in the California Democrat’s office.Fang also had romantic or sexual relationships with at least two Midwestern mayors over a three-year period. Swalwell, who married shortly afterwards in 2016, declined this week to answer questions about whether his relationship with Fang was sexual or romantic in nature.In 2015, federal investigators briefed Swalwell on their concerns about Fang, at which point he says he severed all his ties with her. However, Swalwell’s brother and father remained connected with Fang on Facebook.Swalwell said Tuesday that he has committed no wrongdoing and expressed confidence that the controversy will not threaten his seat on the House Intelligence Committee.“The one answer that I got out of that briefing was there is no way Eric Swalwell should continue to serve on the intel committee,” McCarthy added, noting that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would have to remove Swalwell from the committee if he refuses to step down.

  • Biden’s niece avoids prison time for driving under the influence crash

    Caroline Biden’s arraignment was one day after 3 November’s presidential election

  • Pro-Trump media outlets apparently scramble to ward off lawsuits after pushing election conspiracies

    Last week, Fox Business ran a pre-taped segment during Lou Dobbs' show that appeared to debunk the unfounded claims made by some of the network's hosts about corrupted voting machines in November's election. The segment re-aired during Jeanine Pirro's show Sunday. And Newsmax, one of President Trump's favorite outlets, began covering its tracks recently, as well. Much to the chagrin of some of its fans, the network put a page on its website "clarifying" its election conspiracy theory coverage, airing a similar segment on TV, as well.> This is very bizarre. Lou Dobbs ran a segment tonight basically debunking his own lies about Smartmatic voting machines pic.twitter.com/FDM91SPtT1> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 19, 2020> newsmax has put up a page "clarifying" facts around smartmatic and dominion (after the threat of a big lawsuit). watching red-pilled people in the comments grapple with a burst of truth is something https://t.co/to5dvw9Uzq pic.twitter.com/ABNefKn1ji> > — David Mack (@davidmackau) December 21, 2020Ben Smith, The New York Times' media columnist, and others have suggested the shift is related to legal threats from voting machine companies Smartmatic and Dominion that are alleging defamation. Fox, Smith writes, should take the threat seriously, but it can probably handle drawn-out, expensive litigation, and — despite the opinion of certain hosts — the network, as a whole, doesn't seem too interested in remaining in Trump's good graces these days anyway.The lawsuits could, however, be "existential" for smaller outlets like NewsMax or One America News Network, which would like to transform into a "Trump TV" of sorts going forward, Smith writes. To do that, he says, they'll need big-time investors, but legal action could scare off potential buyers.It's too early to tell how the potential cases would turn out, but the legal experts Smith spoke to think they have legitimate standing. Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com Democrats wanted a tax credit for low income families. Republicans wanted a tax break for '3 martini lunches.' Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? $900 billion relief package extends moratorium on evictions, weekly unemployment benefits

  • US nuclear submarine transits Strait of Hormuz amid tensions

    An American nuclear-powered guided-missile submarine traversed the strategically vital waterway between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula on Monday, the U.S. Navy said, a rare announcement that comes amid rising tensions with Iran. The Navy’s 5th Fleet based in Bahrain said the Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Georgia, accompanied by two other warships, passed through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passageway through which a fifth of the world’s oil supplies travel. The unusual transit in the Persian Gulf's shallow waters, aimed at underscoring American military might in the region, follows the killing last month of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian scientist named by the West as the leader of the Islamic Republic’s disbanded military nuclear program.

  • Italian woman mauled to death by five pet Czechoslovakian wolfdogs

    An Italian woman has been mauled to death by her five pet Czechoslovakian wolfdogs, prompting a debate over the danger posed by the increasingly popular crossbreed canine. Mariangela Zaffino, a 74-year-old pensioner, was attacked by her five pet dogs in her apartment in the town of Grugliasco near Turin. She was found by her daughter, who said the dogs, a cross between wild wolves and German shepherd dogs that shares many wolfish characteristics, had never shown any signs of being dangerous in the past. Neighbours, however, have questioned the wisdom of Mrs Zaffino and her daughter keeping five large dogs in a small flat. Police are trying to ascertain what may have prompted the dogs, named Ares, Aylen, Artù, Aragorn and Apache, to attack their owner.

  • Stimulus checks: Mnuchin announces when Americans will get second payment

    $600 direct payments could be issued as soon as next week, Treasury Secretary says

  • Trump campaign will again ask U.S. high court to upend election results

    President Donald Trump's campaign said on Sunday it would again ask the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn results from the Nov. 3 election, its latest long-shot effort to subvert the electoral process and sow doubt over the legitimacy of President-elect Joe Biden's victory. In a statement issued by the campaign, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said the campaign had filed a petition asking the high court to reverse three rulings by a Pennsylvania state court interpreting the state's rules for mail-in ballots. “The Campaign’s petition seeks to reverse three decisions which eviscerated the Pennsylvania Legislature’s protections against mail ballot fraud," Giuliani said in a statement.

  • 5 Army Weapons Soldiers Might Actually Get Their Hands on Soon

    Army modernization officials have tested new, longer-range and more precise infantry weapon systems.

  • Flat-back Christmas trees are the perfect solution for people who can't be bothered to decorate the entire half of a tree that nobody sees anyway

    Half Christmas trees, or flat-back trees, look like regular trees with one modification: They're flat on one side so they can rest against the wall.

  • Why SAT, ACT Matter Beyond College Admissions

    The novel coronavirus pandemic has prompted notable changes to standardized testing for college admissions. This year, hundreds of colleges made the submission of exam scores optional, whereas others have decided to phase out the ACT or SAT testing requirement altogether within the next few years.

  • Democrats wanted a tax credit for low income families. Republicans wanted a tax break for '3 martini lunches.'

    To secure a compromise on a COVID-19 relief bill, both parties in Congress had to trade some proverbial "horses," even if one side viewed the other's as "unconscionable."That's the word Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) used to describe the GOP's White House-backed tax break for corporate meal expenses, per The Washington Post. Proponents of the tax break, including President Trump, argue it will help boost activity for restaurants, but critics have derisively labeled it the "three-martini lunch" deduction, claiming it will really benefit business executives rather than the dining industry. But despite staunch Democratic opposition, it worked its way into the draft relief bill that Congress is hoping to pass soon.The reason? Democratic leaders caved on the controversial tax break because their Republican counterparts agreed to expand tax credits for low-income families and the working poor in exchange for its inclusion, a Democratic aide told The Washington Post on condition of anonymity. Read more at The Washington Post. > Horses that reportedly got traded today: Repubs demanded tax break for corporate meal expenses ("three martini lunches"). Dems agreed, in exchange for expanded tax credits for low income families & working poor > Pretty much sums up the parties' prioritieshttps://t.co/pmDer0xbNb> > -- Catherine Rampell (@crampell) December 21, 2020More stories from theweek.com Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead? $900 billion relief package extends moratorium on evictions, weekly unemployment benefits Arizona GOP chair urges Trump to heed Flynn and 'cross the Rubicon,' alarming people who get the reference