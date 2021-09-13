White supremacist with bayonet and machete arrested outside DNC

Capitol Police arrested an apparent white supremacist in possession of a bayonet and a machete outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters Monday morning.

Donald Craighead, a 44-year-old from Oceanside, California, was arrested on charges of possessing the prohibited weapons in addition to “multiple knives.”

Craighead’s Dodge Dakota pickup truck was spotted by a Capitol Police officer on patrol at about midnight and was pulled over in the 500 North Capitol St. block.

The truck had a picture of an American flag in place of a license plate and had a swastika and other “white supremacist symbols” painted on it, according to Capitol Police.

USCP Officers Arrest California Man with Bayonet & Machete: https://t.co/0mhsoOC8vX pic.twitter.com/9SR1NXsJV6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) September 13, 2021

Craighead told the officer he was “on patrol” and then started talking about white supremacist ideology.

“This is good police work plain and simple,” said Chief Tom Manger. “We applaud the officers’ keen observation and the teamwork that resulted in this arrest.”

The arrest comes days before a planned rally on Saturday in protest of the treatment of those arrested on charges of rioting at the Capitol on Jan. 6. The Sept. 18 rally has congressional leaders and security officials on high alert and could prompt the return of security fencing around the Capitol.

It is not immediately clear if Craighead was planning to attend the Saturday rally or has any connection to Jan. 6 or other cases in the Capitol area.

“This is an excellent example of the work our officers do every day,” said Operational Services Bureau Deputy Chief Jason Bell. “We are so proud of these officers for their vigilance.”

