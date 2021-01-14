White supremacist images culminate at Capitol riot

Symbols of white supremacy and anti-government extremism were on display as a mob swarmed the Capitol last week. But the hate-filled symbolism was not new: It was the culmination of a series of earlier displays of white supremacy. (Jan. 14)

Video Transcript

- They're getting into the Capitol tonight. They're getting in there.

LECIA BROOKS: It was a troubling mix of neo-Confederates, neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic, and apparently, according to them, pro-America, vis-a-vis the American flag.

- White power! White power!

[MUSIC PLAYING]

LECIA BROOKS: We have not seen them on display in the way that we saw them at the insurrection, probably since Charlottesville. You can wrap yourself under the American flag and call yourself a patriot, and rationalize your actions and beliefs and say you're acting on behalf of the country, that you're serving to protect the country. But what America where you standing up for? One that continues to support and advance white supremacy? Or one that welcomes and embraces a multiracial inclusive democracy? That's the difference.

- USA!

JAMIE RASKIN: This massive attack on the capital and invasion at the Congress would be shocking and criminal enough, even if these people had no racist or anti-Semitic intent at all. But when you add in the elements of violent white extremism, you can see how profoundly dangerous this is to the future of our country. I suppose the thing I find most shocking is that there were all of these open manifestations of pro-racist and pro-Nazi ideology that people were content to march along with.

[MUSIC PLAYING]