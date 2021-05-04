White supremacist who killed 3 at Jewish sites in Overland Park dies in Kansas prison

Luke Nozicka
·2 min read
A white supremacist who in 2014 killed three people at Jewish sites in Overland Park has died in prison, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

F. Glenn Miller Jr., convicted of capital murder in 2015, died Monday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

Miller’s cause of death is pending an autopsy, but a preliminary assessment indicates he died of natural causes, prison officials said. He was 80.

Miller’s April 13, 2014, rampage outside the Jewish Community Center and the Village Shalom care center took the lives of Reat Underwood, 14; his grandfather William Corporon, 69; and 53-year-old Terri LaManno, who worked with visually impaired children.

Jurors found the murders especially heinous and sentenced Miller to death. Miller, who lived in Aurora in southwest Missouri, was also sentenced to more than 32 years in prison for other crimes, which included attempted murder for shooting at people who were not struck by his gunfire.

During the trial, Miller represented himself and argued the shootings were justified because he was trying to stop “the Jewish genocide against the white race.” None of the victims were Jewish.

Miller told jurors during the trial he regretted not killing more people.

“On most days,” he said at the time, “it’s the first thing I think about in the morning, and the last thing I think about at night.”

The shooting spree on April 13, 2014, at the Jewish Community Center and Village Shalom care center was fueled by Miller’s virulent hatred of Jewish people and his belief in a Jewish conspiracy to destroy the “white race.”

At his sentencing, Miller reiterated his desire to kill Jewish people, The Star reported.

“I’d do it again,” he said, “if they ever let me out of here.”

In March, his attorneys argued before the state Supreme Court that his death sentence should be overturned because the trial judge in Johnson County made a mistake when he allowed Miller to represent himself in the penalty phase of the case.

