White supremacist leader sentenced to 35 years in prison

·1 min read

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The leader of a violent white supremacist gang that began in Arkansas’ prisons was sentenced to 35 years in prison Wednesday for his role in a racketeering and drug conspiracy.

Wesley Gullett, the president of the New Aryan Empire, pleaded guilty in federal court in February to conspiracy to commit racketeering and conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute. In his plea agreement, Gullett also admitted to solicitation to commit murder and attempted murder along with other violent acts.

U.S. District Judge Brian Miller on Wednesday also sentenced Gullett to five years of supervised release.

Prosecutors say New Aryan Empire began as a prison gang in the 1990s and later engaged in narcotics trafficking, witness intimidation and violent acts. Indictments originally returned in 2017 accused 44 gang members of drug and gun crimes, but additional members were accused in 2019 of involvement in violent crimes committed by the group.

Gullett escaped from a local Arkansas jail in 2019, along with another prisoner, but was later captured.

Three remaining defendants in the case against the gang are awaiting trial, which is set for Sept 7. One defendant is still a fugitive, while the other remaining defendants have all pleaded guilty.

Recommended Stories

  • Panel to advise if Georgia sheriff should be suspended

    A federal grand jury last month indicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. The indictment accuses the sheriff of repeatedly ordering detainees to be put in a restraint chair for hours even though they posed no threat and had complied with deputies. The indictment alleges the restraint chairs were improperly used as punishment.

  • Gun sales on pace for record year

    Pandemic, mass shootings, concern over gun legislation all playing roles.

  • Justice Department drops subpoena for information on Devin Nunes parody Twitter account

    The Justice Department withdraws a Trump-era subpoena seeking information about a Twitter account that parodies California Rep. Devin Nunes.

  • AOC, Rashida Tlaib introduce Israel arms sales resolution that could set up unprecedented House debate

    A contingent of progressive House Democrats, headlined by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), will introduce a resolution seeking to block a United States-proposed $735 million sale of bombs to Israel, Jewish Currents reports. The news comes after Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee backed away from requesting the White House delay the arms sale. Ocasio-Cortez appeared to confirm the plan in a Wednesday tweet outlining why she believes the U.S. should not be aiding Israel militarily during its ongoing conflict with Hamas, which has involved the Israeli Defense Forces carrying out air raids in Gaza that have killed more than 200 Palestinians in retaliation for rocket strikes on Israel. The United States should not be rubber-stamping weapons sales to the Israeli government as they deploy our resources to target international media outlets, schools, hospitals, humanitarian missions and civilian sites for bombing. We have a responsibility to protect human rights. https://t.co/OctBNYFpwp — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 19, 2021 It's unlikely the resolution will pass the House, but Jewish Currents notes it could still "set up an unprecedented debate" in the lower chamber about the U.S.-Israel relationship. Read more at Jewish Currents. More stories from theweek.comStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme CourtMarjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz are more popular among GOP voters than Liz CheneyHouse votes to establish a Jan. 6 commission

  • Chicago Fire: What Comes Next

    A fire breaks out at a pet food factory, and Casey and Severide help the owner, Pete, get to the bottom of it. The annual garage sale takes place at 51 and everyone is on edge.

  • Inquiry into Post Office scandal given powers to compel witnesses

    The inquiry into the Post Office scandal has been given powers to compel witnesses, the business minister has announced. Conservative MP Paul Scully told the Commons that the inquiry into the Horizon scandal, which is being led by retired High Court judge Sir Wyn Williams, will be given the extra powers in order to “get to the bottom of this appalling affair". Mr Scully confirmed that it was with the agreement of Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, that he would now “convert the inquiry to a statutory footing on June 1 2021”, with the report due in Autumn 2022, as opposed to this summer. He said: "Together, these changes will give Sir Wyn the powers and the time he needs to conduct an in-depth analysis of the decision-making processes that led to the Horizon scandal. "He will be able to compel organisations to provide documents and witnesses to give evidence under oath if necessary."

  • Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger announces reelection campaign

    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), who was attacked by former President Trump and several other Republicans for rejecting false claims about the 2020 election, announced Tuesday that he is running for reelection in 2022, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.Why it matters: The embattled incumbent faces a strong primary challenge from Trump-endorsed Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.). If he wins the Republican nomination, he may face a rising state Democratic star Bee Nguyen and an electorate energized by Republican efforts to restrict access to voting in the state.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: Raffensperger refused to overturn the state's 2020 election count, and as a result, has been criticized by multiple fellow Republicans who believe he did not do enough to defend Trump.Raffensperger's office confirmed in March that it is investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the state's election, including a January phone call between Trump and Raffensperger during which the former president asked him to "find" enough votes to flip the result.What they're saying: During a speech Tuesday, Raffensperger said the rule of law is the most essential element in American democracy, according to AJC.“Now I’ve lived it and I can tell you it’s very important to the very fabric of society and us as Americans,” he said. “When the time came to choose I had to make a decision. And I came down on the side of the rule of law.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Family members kill neighbor in ‘tragic case of mistaken identity,’ Texas sheriff says

    A 29-year-old Texas man was driving home when four family members killed him in a “tragic case of mistaken identity,” officials say.

  • Step Inside An Elegant Country Estate by AD100 Designer Sheila Bridges

    Bridges thoughtfully updates a historic upstate New York State home with verve and aplomb

  • David Zurawik: Progressive groups try to hit Fox News in the pocketbook during upfront sales presentations

    A coalition of more than 40 progressive groups, including Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation and Our Maryland, have joined together in an attempt to persuade advertising agencies not to buy ads for their clients on Fox News during the annual upfront sales presentations being held this week. The upfront event, a spring ritual in which TV networks and cable channels showcase ...

  • Bribing Americans to get the COVID vaccine doesn’t solve our real problem

    Rewards and bailouts can't fix the selfishness and disinformation that led to COVID-19 vaccine hesitance and resistance in the first place.

  • Crack could keep Memphis bridge shuttered for ‘several months easily,’ officials say

    The bridge’s closure has sparked concerns about commerce delays.

  • Black women and the effects of stigma, race and the pandemic: ‘There aren’t enough therapists to meet the need’

    "I am encouraged that so many more people are reaching out for support, but saddened because I know that there aren’t enough therapists to meet the need," Dr. Joy explains.

  • Parisians tuck into coffee and croissants again as cafes re-open

    PARIS (Reuters) -For Parisian Elie Ayache, the world felt a little more normal on Wednesday after the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic: he was back at his favourite cafe, drinking his morning coffee and eating a croissant. French cafes and restaurants resumed serving customers, following a six-month shutdown mandated by the government to try to contain the spread of the virus. "I was impatient to get back to my life, and to the person that I was before," said Ayache, as he sat on the terrace outside Les Deux Magots, a cafe that was once a hangout for Ernest Hemingway and other literary celebrities.

  • Pelosi: GOP leaders likely 'afraid of truth'

    Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says Republicans opposed to the formation of an independent commission into the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol are likely "afraid of the truth." (May 19)

  • India vaccine-maker hopes to share shots by end of the year

    The Serum Institute of India said Tuesday that it hopes to start delivering coronavirus vaccine doses to the U.N-backed effort known as COVAX and to other countries by the end of the year, a delay that will significantly set back global efforts to immunize people against COVID-19. India’s Serum Institute, the world’s biggest vaccine-maker and the main supplier of COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX, said in March that it was postponing all exports of coronavirus vaccines to deal with the explosive surge of cases on the subcontinent. At the time, the World Health Organization and Gavi, one of the partners in COVAX, said they expected COVID-19 vaccine deliveries from India to resume by June and the interruption would affect about 90 million doses.

  • Colorado bus driver who slapped 10-year-old in mask dispute is fired, school district says

    The Fremont County School District identified the driver as Bertram Jaquez. His employment ended April 14, two days after the incident.

  • Jared Kushner’s Recent Stay at the Ritz Carlton in Abu Dhabi Cost Taxpayers Nearly $13,000

    Jared Kushner may no longer be an unpaid senior adviser to his father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, but he is still costing American taxpayers lots of money. Back in January, the outgoing president made a last-minute move to make sure that Secret Service protection was extended to 14 family members for six months after they […]

  • Suspect led investigators to the body of Mollie Tibbetts, Iowa prosecutor tells jurors

    Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with murdering the University of Iowa student in summer 2018.

  • Body Camera Footage Shows Louisiana State Troopers Punching and Tasering Black Man in Fatal Arrest

    Details regarding the 2019 death of Ronald Greene after an altercation with Louisiana state troopers have been shrouded in mystery, with Greene’s family accusing the State Police of attempting a cover up. Police officials initially said that Greene died on impact after his car crashed into a tree. Recently released body camera footage of the incident paints a very different, and far more horrific picture.