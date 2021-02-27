White supremacist sentenced to 19 years for plot to bomb a Colorado synagogue

Richard Holzer, a self-described white supremacist, on Friday was sentenced to 19.5 years in federal prison for conspiring to blow up Temple Emanuel in Pueblo, Colorado in 2019.

The state of play: Holzer in October pleaded guilty to federal hate crime and explosives charges.

What they're saying: "Today's sentence is another step forward in our on-going fight against extremism," U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado Jason Dunn said in a statement.

"Today, my last day in the office, we have sentenced the extremist responsible for the attempted bombing of the Temple Emanuel Synagogue in Pueblo. We must remain ever vigilant in this battle and I am confident the Department will continue to lead this fight," he continued.

Context: Holzer planned to bomb Colorado's second-oldest synagogue, but undercover FBI agents gave him fake explosives, disrupting his plans.

FBI agents made contact with Holzer after he posted on social media promoting white supremacist ideology.

