White supremacist sentenced for planned attack on Volusia County inmate

A known white supremacist already in jail on drug charges has been sentenced to an additional 15 years for an attack on a fellow inmate.

40-year-old Judson Arne had been incarcerated at the Tomoka Correctional Institution in Daytona Beach since 2019, serving a sentence for possession of methamphetamine when investigators say he took part in a brutal attack on another inmate.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, surveillance video from the jail shows Arne punching the victim from behind before another inmate, identified as 40-year-old Andrew Mitchell, approaches and strikes the victim multiple times with what appears to be some type of weapon.

Court documents say Arne could be seen kicking the victim as Mitchell continued to “dominate” the fight with the other inmate.

Officials say Arne was then seen picking up the knife after Mitchell dropped it and stabbing the victim himself before disposing of it.

Investigators say the victim was hospitalized for six days with 12 stab wounds from the attack.

When questioned about the attack, investigators say Arne admitted to hitting the victim, but claimed he didn’t know Mitchell was going to stab him. Arne said he got involved because it was his “duty” as a fellow gang member.

After a two-day trial, a jury found Arne guilty Friday of second-degree aggravated battery. He was immediately sentenced to 15-years in prison.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, both Arne and Mitchell are documented members of white supremacist gangs.

According to court records, Mitchell pleaded guilty to aggravated battery for his part in the attack and was also sentenced to 15 more years in prison without the possibility of parole.

