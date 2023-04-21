White supremacists from Dublin, out of state sentenced for plot to attack U.S. power grid

Two men identified by federal authorities as white supremacists who plotted with a third man to attack the power grid throughout the U.S. in an attempt to spark a race war were sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Columbus.

Christopher Brenner Cook, 21, of Dublin, was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison. Jonathan Allen Frost, 25, who had addresses in Katy, Texas, and West Lafayette, Indiana, was sentenced to five years in prison.

Jackson Matthew Sawall, 22, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, who was also convicted in the scheme, will be sentenced at a later date.

All three men pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count each of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists.

Come back to The Dispatch later for more information as this story will be updated.

jlaird@dispatch.com

@LairdWrites

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: White supremacists sentenced in Ohio for plot to attack power grid