White Supremacists From Patriot Front Detained En Masse Near Idaho Pride Event

via Twitter

Dozens of masked members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front were reportedly arrested near a Pride event in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, late Saturday.

Video from the scene showed several members of the group kneeling in the grass, their hands zip-tied behind their backs, as counter-protesters jeered and shouted “losers!”

Local news outlet KXLY reported that several people were detained, without naming the group directly, and said police were pulling the masks off those in custody and placing them into police vans. The Idaho Tribune shared footage from the scene and reported that members of the group were nabbed during an LGBT event in the area. Approximately 20 members of the group, all clad in their trademark balaclavas, blue shirts and khakis, could be seen kneeling as police officers stood around them.

holy shit. patriot front detained pic.twitter.com/uIIZeXn6Ci — alissa azar (@AlissaAzar) June 11, 2022

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department declined to confirm the arrests or give any further information as of Saturday afternoon. One video purportedly filmed at the scene showed a cop telling onlookers the group had been detained on suspicion of conspiracy to riot.

In a video shared by The Idaho Tribune, police appeared to say that authorities had placed “informants in their chats.”

“It appears they did not come here to engage in peaceful events,” Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris was quoted telling Coeur d'Alene Press.

Patriot Front didn’t immediately return a request for comment from The Daily Beast on Saturday evening.

in this clip (also taken from the youtube video above), a cop tells the man filming that police had information from an informant which led to the traffic stop. the officer says they’re all being arrested for conspiracy to riot. pic.twitter.com/cXk1GPxd4r — molly conger (@socialistdogmom) June 11, 2022

Patriot Front is a white supremacist, neo-fascist group that likes to travel inconspicuously: in U-Haul trucks. Police reportedly stopped the group's U-Haul on Saturday a short distance from the “Pride in the Park” event, which had already been the target of a counterprotest by a conservative motorcycle club called the Panhandle Patriots. That group had announced that they would go “head-to-head” with attendees of the Pride event and host their own event called “Gun d’Alene.”

Story continues

A press conference with local police is scheduled for 4:30 PST.

-- Zachary Petrizzo contributed reporting

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.