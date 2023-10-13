White tanker truck suspected in fatal hit-and-run. Police ask for help finding it

A tanker truck is believed to have been the vehicle that struck and killed a driver in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week on Interstate 435 in Overland Park, a police spokesman said Friday.

Police released photos of what they said is the actual truck, and asked for the public’s help finding it and the driver who allegedly was involved in the crash that killed 50-year-old George G. Abasta of Olathe.

Abasta was struck by the truck as he was trying to cross I-435 following a crash with another vehicle about 1 a.m. Monday on eastbound I-435 near Metcalf Avenue. Officers responding to the crash found an injured pedestrian, later identified as Abasta, lying on thed westbound side of highway. He died at the scene.

The driver of the tanker truck pulled over and stopped on westbound I-435 near Antioch Road, said Offer John Lacy with the Overland Park Police Department. After waiting a bit, the driver continued westbound on I-435 and then exited to northbound Interstate 35.

“We are continuing to track the movements through the use of cameras,” Lacy said. “Any help identifying this vehicle with markings or company names would be greatly appreciated.”

The truck was a described as a white semi-truck pulling a silver tank trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to email Overland Park police at pdtrafficunit@opkansas.org.