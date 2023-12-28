White Township man dies after being struck by truck

Dec. 27—A White Township man died of injuries suffered when he was hit by a truck early Wednesday morning.

Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. said Noah M. Chappell, of Winding Lane in White Township, was riding a bicycle southbound on the 500 block of Old Route 119 North when he was struck by a Ford F-150 pick-up that was also traveling southbound.

First responders were called around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday. Chappell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Overman ruled the death accidental and said an autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

