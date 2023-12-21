White UW-Eau Claire employee sues over alleged demotion from diversity job

A University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire employee filed a federal lawsuit this month, alleging she was essentially forced to resign from her position in a campus diversity office because she is white.

Rochelle Hoffman, who now works as a senior academic advising coordinator for the university, sued her employer Dec. 14 in the Western District of Wisconsin. She argued that UW-Eau Claire failed to provide a work environment free of racial harassment and ignored federal law banning race from being a factor in employment decisions.

"After eight months of intense hostility and staff questioning her 'legitimacy' in the department because of her race and color, she felt she had no choice but to resign," the complaint said.

The lawsuit, first reported by Wisconsin Public Radio, comes amid intense scrutiny over diversity, equity and inclusion offices. Hoffman's lawsuit will likely reinforce the views of Republicans who see DEI as racially divisive and financially wasteful.

Campuses, on the other hand, said DEI programs create a sense of community and offer academic support for a broad range of students, including veterans, students of color and those with disabilities.

The fight over DEI will continue into 2024. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Burlighton, has vowed to conduct a review of DEI across state government and eliminate DEI on UW campuses.

Mary Kennelly of Fox & Fox law firm, who is representing Hoffman, did not return a request for comment. The UW System declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing the pending litigation. UW-Eau Claire also declined comment, spokesperson Mike Knuth said, aside from noting the university does not discriminate based on race in any employment decisions.

When did the alleged racial discrimination start?

In 2022, UW-Eau Claire reorganized its DEI division and established a new Office of Multicultural Student Services, the complaint said. The university's chief diversity officer, Olga Diaz, appointed Hoffman as interim director of the office because she had the longest record of service among coordinators and highest student retention rate.

What followed, the lawsuit laid out, was a campaign to oust Hoffman from her position solely because of her race:

During open houses, students questioned Diaz's decision to hire a white woman for a job serving students of color.

The Student Senate adopted a resolution condemning the reorganization while noting the white individuals serving in positions of interim leadership.

Professors who met with Diaz shared concerns about the "optics" of people of color being replaced by white people. The two previous directors were Black and Asian.

Hoffman's co-workers became hostile, questioning her decisions and removing her access to their online calendars.

An anonymous complaint was filed against Hoffman, alleged Hoffman's presence made her feel uncomfortable.

How did UW-Eau Claire respond to complaints about Rochelle Hoffman?

In response to the student and staff pushback, Teresa O'Halloran, who headed the university's Affirmative Action office, told Hoffman she was being moved to a different office for her personal and professional safety, the complaint said.

Hoffman said she hadn't requested the move and viewed it as a demotion.

What came of other complaints?

This isn't Hoffman's first attempt at seeking redress.

Hoffman filed a complaint with UW-Eau Claire in summer 2022. She alleged human resources manager Jen Steinhorst suggested she drop the complaint or otherwise suffer career damage.

A few days before classes began in fall 2022, Hoffman learned the course she was slated to teach had been reassigned. She felt the decision was retaliation for refusing to drop the complaint.

UW System investigators dismissed her complaint, saying she did not provide evidence of a pattern of harassment, and testimony from other employees conflicted with her account.

Hoffman also filed a complaint with the state Department of Workforce Development last year. Agency spokesperson Mike Mosher said Hoffman withdrew her case to pursue it in federal court before the division had drawn conclusions.

What is Hoffman seeking?

The lawsuit doesn't specify how much money Hoffman is seeking. She requested money to make up for lost wages, both past and future, stemming from the career damage and loss of earning capacity.

Hoffman also requested punitive damages against O'Halloran and UW-Eau Claire Chancellor Jim Schmidt.

