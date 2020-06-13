A white Wisconsin lawyer was charged with a hate crime after spitting on a 17-year-old Black protester

insider@insider.com (Ellen Cranley)
Stephanie Rapkin, right, was arrested on Saturday after video, left, showed her spitting at a black teen protester.

Facebook/Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

  • Stephanie Rapkin has been charged with a hate crime after she was caught on video spitting on a Black Lives Matter protester last weekend in Shorewood, Wisconsin.
  • Rapkin spat on 17-year-old Eric Lucas after parking her car in the way of an anti-racist demonstration. 
  • The 64-year-old lawyer is also facing a battery to a law enforcement officer charge after she resisted arrest and kneed an officer in the groin one day after her run-in with the protest. 
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The Wisconsin lawyer who was caught on video spitting on a 17-year-old Black protester at a Black Lives Matters demonstration near Milwaukee has been charged with a hate crime.

Stephanie Rapkin could face up to a year in jail for the incident in which she parked her car in the way of the anti-racism protest before confronting 17-year-old Eric Lucas, according to a criminal complaint reported by Wisconsin's WTMJ.

Lucas approached Rapkin surrounded by other protesters while chanting "I'm black and I'm proud," according to the complaint, and as he approached her, Rapkin spit at him, which landed on his face and mouth area, and on the top of his shirt. 

The criminal complaint says that when police questioned her about the incident, Rapkin claimed she spit on Lucas because she is a cancer survivor and felt "threatened" none of the protesters were wearing masks. Rapkin can also be seen in the video without a mask. 

Rapkin was arrested again one day after the incident on charges of battery and disorderly conduct, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel previously reported, when she resisted arrest and kneed an officer in the groin. The charge has a maximum penalty of six years in jail if convicted, according to the complaint.

Insider's Ashley Collman previously reported that Lucas said he was "mentally and physically shaken" by the incident, which he described as being "assaulted by an adult in my own community during a pandemic."

"Again and again I am viewed not as a child but as a color," Lucas said, according to WDJT.

Urban Milwaukee reported that Rapkin works as an estate planning and probate lawyer, but the incident has sparked calls for her to be disbarred.

Read the original article on Insider

  • Hillary Clinton knocks Trump's liability waiver for Oklahoma rally
    Yahoo News

    Hillary Clinton knocks Trump's liability waiver for Oklahoma rally

    Hillary Clinton chided Donald Trump's presidential campaign for resuming large rallies amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and obliging those seeking tickets to his first event in Tulsa, Okla., to sign a liability waiver acknowledging the “inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19.” If your rallies come with a liability waiver, you shouldn't be holding them. In late May, Clinton, the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, added a new Twitter profile picture that showed her wearing a black mask with the word “VOTE” printed on it.

  • Appeals court appears unlikely to stop Flynn case
    NBC News

    Appeals court appears unlikely to stop Flynn case

    A federal appeals court appeared unlikely Friday to stop a judge from examining why the Justice Department sought to walk away from its prosecution of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn. During 90 minutes of argument by teleconference, at least two members of a three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia indicated that they were not inclined to grant a motion by Flynn's lawyers, who want an order directing District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan to let the government drop the case. Judge Robert Wilkins told Flynn's lawyer that if Sullivan doesn't let the government drop the case, "then you can come back here on appeal."

  • Minneapolis City Council resolves to replace police with community-led model
    Reuters

    Minneapolis City Council resolves to replace police with community-led model

    The move comes days after a veto-proof majority of the council voted to disband the police department after the country erupted in protest over the killing of Floyd, a black man who died when a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. "The murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, by Minneapolis police officers is a tragedy that shows that no amount of reforms will prevent lethal violence and abuse by some members of the Police Department against members of our community, especially Black people and people of color," five council members wrote in the resolution. The movement to “defund the police,” as some advocates have termed it, predates the current protests.

  • Putin attends first public event after months of lockdown
    Associated Press

    Putin attends first public event after months of lockdown

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday showed up at a ceremony marking the national holiday — the first big public event he has attended since announcing a nationwide lockdown more than two months ago. Putin observed the hoisting of the national flag at a memorial park in western Moscow and then took part in an award ceremony. Putin pointed to the nation's “thousand-year history full of pages of great glory and pride, the unrivaled bravery of our ancestors and their love for their country.”

  • Christian Science Monitor

    How China’s heavy steps in Hong Kong reverberate in Taiwan

    Mr. Su's words echo the conversations and slogans one hears increasingly across a fervently democratic Taiwan – and especially in the pro-Hong Kong bookshops and coffeehouses of the capital, Taipei – as mainland China steps up actions weakening Hong Kong's semi-autonomous status and democratic political system. Like Hong Kong, Taiwan in the eyes of China's Communist Party government is a province – governed separately for now but ultimately to be fully united with the mainland under Communist rule, by force if necessary.

  • Martin Gugino, 75-year-old protester pushed in Buffalo, has brain injury, fractured skull
    USA TODAY

    Martin Gugino, 75-year-old protester pushed in Buffalo, has brain injury, fractured skull

    Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old man who fell to the ground after being pushed by Buffalo police officers last week, sustained a brain injury and a fractured skull related to the incident, according to his attorney. Gugino, of Amherst, New York, had been in serious but stable condition before his condition was upgraded to fair earlier this week. On Friday, his lawyer, Kelly Zarcone, said Gugino's skull was fractured and that he hasn't been able to walk yet.

  • The Biggest Threat To Russia's Borei-Class Submarine Comes From Within The Russian Navy
    The National Interest

    The Biggest Threat To Russia's Borei-Class Submarine Comes From Within The Russian Navy

    Here's What You Need To Remember: At its core, the Borei line successfully performs a vital role in the Russian nuclear triad. But it remains to be seen how, or if, the Russian Ministry of Defense plans to consolidate the Borei project to make it financially solvent over the long term. Russia's fourth-generation Borei-class was conceived in the early 1980's as a great leap forward in Russian submarine technology; a new, modern design over its aging Delta and Typhoon predecessors.

  • San Francisco's mayor wants to outlaw tear gas and stop police from responding to non-criminal calls
    INSIDER

    San Francisco's mayor wants to outlaw tear gas and stop police from responding to non-criminal calls

    Karl Mondon/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images San Francisco Mayor London Breed proposed sweeping police reforms Thursday, including a ban on using tear gas and stopping police from responding to non-criminal activity. Other reforms she proposed include demilitarizing and reallocating funds from the police department. "We are going to keep pushing for additional reforms and continue to find ways to reinvest in communities that have historically been underserved and harmed by systemic racism," Breed said.

  • Chicago Cops Hung Out Inside U.S. Rep’s Office as Protest Raged. They Made Popcorn, Drank Coffee, Napped.
    The Daily Beast

    Chicago Cops Hung Out Inside U.S. Rep’s Office as Protest Raged. They Made Popcorn, Drank Coffee, Napped.

    As protests across Chicago devolved into chaos last week and residents started to loot nearby stores, police officers were making popcorn and drinking coffee while “lounging” inside Congressman Bobby Rush's office, officials said in a stunning news conference on Thursday. Speaking alongside Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Rush said at least 13 Chicago Police officers were loitering inside his South Side campaign office in the early hours of June 1 and were “relaxing” while nearby stores were being looted and burned, and their fellow officers were clashing with demonstrators. The incident, which Rush and Lightfoot said was captured on CCTV, showed the officers—and at least three supervisors—with feet up on desks.

  • Churchill statue and war memorial boarded up before London protests
    Reuters

    Churchill statue and war memorial boarded up before London protests

    A statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill opposite parliament and the Cenotaph war memorial in central London were boarded up on Friday for protection before three days of demonstrations planned in the capital. The World War Two leader's statue on Parliament Square was sprayed with graffiti declaring Churchill a racist during a fractious end to a mostly peaceful demonstration on Sunday over the death of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis. Boarding has also been placed around the foot of the Cenotaph on Whitehall, where the government and royal family attend Remembrance Sunday events each year commemorating those killed in World War One and conflicts since then.

  • US Air Force pilot becomes the first woman to fly the F-35A stealth fighter into combat
    Business Insider

    US Air Force pilot becomes the first woman to fly the F-35A stealth fighter into combat

    A US Air Force F-35A pilot recently became the first woman to fly the fifth-generation stealth fighter into combat, according to an Air Force press release. Capt. Emily Thompson, call sign "Banzai," made the historic flight in a fifth-generation F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter. "Being the first female, it's a pretty big honor," Thompson said this week in an Air Force statement.

  • Minneapolis police officers condemn former colleague Derek Chauvin charged with killing George Floyd in open letter
    The Independent

    Minneapolis police officers condemn former colleague Derek Chauvin charged with killing George Floyd in open letter

    More than a dozen members of the Minneapolis police department have condemned their former colleague Derek Chauvin in an open letter on the death of George Floyd. Fourteen officers signed the letter on Thursday which is addressed to “everyone -- but especially Minneapolis citizens”, following the killing of Floyd on 25 May. In their statement, the officers also say that they represent “the voices of hundreds of other Minneapolis Police Officers”.

  • William Sessions, FBI head fired by President Clinton, dies
    Associated Press

    William Sessions, FBI head fired by President Clinton, dies

    William S. Sessions, a former federal judge appointed by President Ronald Reagan to head the FBI and fired years later by President Bill Clinton, died Friday at his San Antonio home. Sessions died of natural causes not related to the novel coronavirus, said his daughter, Sara Sessions Naughton. Sessions was a career Justice Department attorney and federal judge until Reagan appointed him FBI director in 1987.

  • Hong Kong: City of two masks faces a new crisis
    BBC

    Hong Kong: City of two masks faces a new crisis

    For the many critics of the proposed law, it is tantamount to making a crime of free speech, protest and dissent - and could mean the end of the unique freedoms guaranteed to Hong Kong when it was handed over to China in 1997. "Hong Kong has entered a new stage. After what happened in the past year, Hong Kong could become totally different in the future," said Alice Cheung, a former student leader.

  • Kim Jong-un's sister threatens South Korea with military action following escalating tensions
    The Telegraph

    Kim Jong-un's sister threatens South Korea with military action following escalating tensions

    The sister of North Korea's leader has warned of retaliatory measures against South Korea that could involve the military, in the latest escalation of tensions over defectors from the North who have been sending back propaganda and food. Kim Yo Jong, who serves unofficially as one of Kim Jong Un's top aides, issued the warning in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA on Saturday. "By exercising my power authorized by the Supreme Leader, our Party and the state, I gave an instruction to the ...

  • Vanessa Bryant reveals tattoos of 'sweet' messages from Kobe and Gianna
    LA Times

    Vanessa Bryant reveals tattoos of 'sweet' messages from Kobe and Gianna

    Vanessa Bryant has a "sweet message" from Kobe and another from Gianna with her at all times. Bryant shared videos Wednesday on Instagram of tattoos she recently had inked on her wrist and neck in honor of her husband and their daughter, both of whom were among the nine people who died in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash. Both tattoos appear to be mainly words.

  • The U.S. Navy's Electromagnetic Railgun Will Fire Supersonic Ammo
    The National Interest

    The U.S. Navy's Electromagnetic Railgun Will Fire Supersonic Ammo

    Here's What You Need To Remember: The need to deal with supersonic threats may be here sooner than expected, especially from the so-called "great power competition" that the Pentagon sees as the greatest threat to U.S. national security: In December, photos appeared to show the China's electromagentic railgun — and, presumably, its own arsenal of supersonic HVPs — ready to rule the high seas. The U.S. Navy quietly test-fired 20 supersonic projectiles originally intended for the service's futuristic electromagnetic railgun from the conventional deck guns during an international military exercise at sea last summer, according to a new report from the U.S. Naval Institute, signaling a potentially significant boost in the Navy's surface warfare capabilities amid challenges from competitors like China.

  • Does Fauci wear a mask when he goes running?
    Yahoo News Video

    Does Fauci wear a mask when he goes running?

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a dedicated runner, answers a question at the center of his two passions: Does he wear a mask when going for a run?

  • Canada spy agency warned of 'shock waves' from arrest of Huawei founder's daughter
    Reuters

    Canada spy agency warned of 'shock waves' from arrest of Huawei founder's daughter

    Canada's intelligence agency warned that arresting the daughter of billionaire Huawei founder Ren Zheng would set off global "shock waves" and seriously affect ties with China, just before her detention in Vancouver on a U.S. extradition request, new court documents show. Released on Friday, the documents show the involvement of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) in the December 2018 arrest of Meng Wanzhou, which soured diplomatic ties between Ottawa and Beijing. Meng is chief financial officer of China tech giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the company at the center of next generation 5G wireless technology and a long-running dispute the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • 'They are blatantly snubbing us': Protesters feel at risk as some NYPD officers don't follow guidelines to wear masks
    INSIDER

    'They are blatantly snubbing us': Protesters feel at risk as some NYPD officers don't follow guidelines to wear masks

    Scott Heins/Getty Images NYPD officers have been photographed not wearing face masks, worn to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. Some protesters said they see it as a blatant disregard for the safety and well being of the public. The NYPD has been dismissive of criticism on the issue.

  • Unarmed professionals will now respond to non-criminal police calls in San Francisco to reduce 'police confrontations'
    Business Insider

    Unarmed professionals will now respond to non-criminal police calls in San Francisco to reduce 'police confrontations'

    San Francisco Mayor London Breed said in the coming months, professionals would respond to non-criminal calls instead of officers. It comes after weeks of protests following the death of George Floyd, where protesters have called for defunding police departments and increasing community services. Police will no longer respond to non-criminal calls, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced as part of a set of policies to address structural inequities.

  • The Latest: Police in Paris use tear gas to disperse crowds
    Associated Press

    The Latest: Police in Paris use tear gas to disperse crowds

    PARIS — Police fired tear gas and blocked demonstrators from marching through Paris to protest police brutality and racial injustice. The tear gas began just as a group of extreme-right counter demonstrators were dislodged from the roof of a building overlooking the protest. Protesters set off firecrackers and shouted at police but were otherwise peaceful.

  • This independent voter sat out in 2016 — but in November, he's backing Joe Biden
    The Independent

    This independent voter sat out in 2016 — but in November, he's backing Joe Biden

    Bryce Lewis often gets “funny looks” while running errands and wearing a face mask, the 43-year-old Kansas voter says, since he's one of the few remaining residents of Wichita still following strict coronavirus prevention recommendations. It's gotten to the point where Lewis says he doesn't even listen to what the president says during some of his recent briefings and speeches.

  • Brazil overtakes UK to have second highest Covid-19 death toll in the world
    The Telegraph

    Brazil overtakes UK to have second highest Covid-19 death toll in the world

    Brazil on Friday overtook the UK to claim the second-highest coronavirus death toll in the world, behind the United States. The country's health ministry recorded 909 deaths in the past 24 hours, putting the total at 41,828, ahead of the UK's 41,481. Unlike the UK, Latin America's biggest economy remains far off flattening its coronavirus infection curve, with experts warning a peak of daily deaths may not arrive until August.

  • A Black Man Was Found Hanging From a Tree—Residents Don’t Buy That It Was a Suicide
    The Daily Beast

    A Black Man Was Found Hanging From a Tree—Residents Don’t Buy That It Was a Suicide

    A 24-year-old black man was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, California, this week, sparking a massive public outcry and demands for a more thorough investigation after officials almost immediately described it as a suicide. Robert Fuller was found by a passerby at about 3:39 a.m. Wednesday near Palmdale City Hall in Poncitlán Square, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Homicide investigators said they had found “no signs of a struggle” and suggested Fuller had died by suicide—an assessment echoed by city officials who attributed the death to emotional despair caused by the coronavirus pandemic.