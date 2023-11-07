White Woman Punches Black Security Guard in Face, Calls Him Racial Slur As He Attempts to Stop Her from Stealing; Tells Cops, ‘I Don’t Have to Like Black People’

An Oregon woman was arrested last week after assaulting a Black security guard and using a racially derogatory term when he tried to stop her from leaving a store without paying for items she was trying to steal, as reported by the Portland police.

Janee Jewell Plummer has been arrested and is facing charges that include two counts of bias crime, two counts of harassment, as well as third-degree theft and robbery. After the incident, she was taken to Multnomah County Jail following an altercation at a supermarket at NW 13th and Lovejoy on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Janee Jewell Plummer (Photo: KATU screenshot/YouTube)

According to the police, the 43-year-old attempted to steal food from a Safeway store by placing the items in her bag and then leaving the store. When she tried to walk out, a security guard apprehended her, but she resisted his attempts to stop her. She claimed to own the store, but this did not deter him. Eventually, other members of the store’s loss prevention team joined in.

She resisted their efforts to detain her and repeatedly used a racial slur directed at the security guard. Plummer also spat in the man’s face and punched him, according to the police.

This is not the first time Plummer has had encounters with the authorities. She has a history of criminal behavior, with prior convictions, including attempted robbery in February 2023, resulting in five years of probation and 14 days in county jail. In that case, she chased down a woman walking her dogs with a hammer in an attempt to steal the dogs.

In August of 2021, the 5-foot-4 woman was charged with attempting to assault a police officer and aggravated harassment.

Jail records further indicate Plummer’s transient status and 17 convictions dating back to 1999.

In the Safeway incident, when the police arrived at the store to apprehend her, she admitted to stealing the food and using racial slurs. She told the officers, “I don’t have to like Black people, and I don’t,” according to KATU.

The police also noted that she repeatedly used the racial slur when speaking to them.

Plummer is scheduled to return to court to face her latest charges on Tuesday, November 14.

